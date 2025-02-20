Snow in the Tri-State Area today, but warmer weather is coming

Warmer weather is just around the corner in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, but we have to get through another round of snow Thursday first.

A disturbance to the west will trigger a few afternoon snow showers across the Tri-State Area after another bitterly cold morning saw wind chills in the teens and single digits.

CBS News New York

These snow showers will not be terribly disruptive, but drivers may encounter reduced visibility and need to have wipers on.

Either way, this is not looking like a big snow event, with only a trace amount to an inch expected by tonight.

Weekend forecast and further ahead

Looking ahead, Friday will be brilliant, but still cold and blustery with wind chills in the 20s. So bundle up!

Saturday, we'll catch a break as the winds finally start to die down. It will remain on the chilly side, with highs in the upper 30s.

CBS News New York

Sunday is looking like a gem, all things considered, as temperatures make a run toward normal. Expect highs in the low-to-mid 40s.

Beyond that, it looks like we'll be pushing 50 degrees by the middle of next week!

CBS News New York

