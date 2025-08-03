345 Park Ave., site of deadly New York City office shooting, to reopen on Monday

The Midtown Manhattan building that was the scene of a deadly shooting last week is expected to be back open on Monday, but under very different circumstances.

The building at 345 Park Ave., was once filled with the everyday buzz of office life, but returning to normal following the rampage that took the lives of four people, including an NYPD detective, will take much longer.

The NYPD says the crime scene has been fully processed, allowing the building's owner to reopen its doors for business. Blackstone officials say employees do have the option to work from home.

Investigators say the gunman, Shane Tamura, was targeting the headquarters of the NFL when he unloaded 47 rounds from an assault rifle before turning the gun on himself.

Those killed were NYPD Det. Didarul Islam, who was working a security detail, Blackstone executive Wesley LePatner, Rudin Management employee Julia Hyman, and security officer Aland Etienne. At a vigil Friday, Det. Islam's heartbroken family spoke glowingly about him.

"To the world, he was an NYPD officer who served with dedication and heart, but to us, he is our big brother, someone we could always count on," cousin Ashfaqur Rahman said.

Final funeral will be held on Saturday

Three of the victims have been laid to rest. A funeral for Etienne will be held on Saturday.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support his two children's education, saying he was "The kind of father every child dreams of" and "His deepest wish was to give them the future they deserve."