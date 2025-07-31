First Alert Weather Day canceled for Friday as Tri-State Area begins drying out

A First Alert Weather Day has been canceled for Friday, along with all severe weather and flood watches across the Tri-State Area.

How much rain did the Tri-State Area get Thursday?

To say the least, it was an exceptionally busy day for weather across the Tri-State Area on Thursday. Not only were there numerous instances of flash flooding, some locations experienced damage from strong winds. There even was a tornado warning at one point during the afternoon, though a tornado touchdown has not been confirmed as of yet.

CBS News New York

The drenching downpours resulted in rainfall totals ranging from 3-5 inches in certain portions of the area. Thankfully, the worst is behind us, and just a few showers will continue through the night.

Drier, cooler Friday kicks of sunny weekend

There may be a few leftover showers early in the day on Friday, but overall, conditions look to be mostly dry, especially by the afternoon hours when the sun makes a comeback.

It will also be noticeably cooler, with highs not getting out of the 70s. A persistent breeze, gusting between 20-30 mph, might even feel chilly to some people.

There is a high risk of rip currents for all beaches along the Jersey Shore and eastern Suffolk County throughout the day on Friday.

As for the weekend, it is shaping up to be spectacular, featuring lots of sunshine, low humidity and highs in the low 80s. It could turn out to be the best weekend of the summer so far.