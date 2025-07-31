Flooding on Clearview Expressway in Queens prompts evacuations

Severe weather has started to make an impact on the New York City area.

Video shows people being rescued from submerged cars on the Clearview Expressway in Queens on Thursday afternoon.

The potential for severe storms and flash flooding in the Tri-State Area prompted New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to earlier declare a state of emergency in several counties.

Periods of heavy rain are expected from Thursday afternoon until early Friday morning, primarily in the Hudson Valley, New York City, and on Long Island. Flood watches are in place in all three regions, and flash flooding remains a possibility.

Flooding on the Clearview Expressway in Queens on July 31, 2025. NYS DOT

The state of emergency covers the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island in New York City, Nassau and Suffolk counties on Long Island, and Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Dutchess, Ulster and Delaware counties north of the city.

One to three inches of rain is expected, with up to five inches possible in some areas. A rate of one to two inches of rain per hour is also possible in some spots.

"I am urging all New Yorkers to stay vigilant, stay informed, and use caution as we expect excessive rainfall with the potential for flash flooding," Hochul said. "State agencies are on standby for heavy downpours and localized flooding and will be monitoring the situation in real-time to ensure the safety of all New Yorkers in the path of the storm."

