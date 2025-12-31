Snow may be falling as NYC rings in 2026. Get the First Alert Forecast for New Year's Eve.

Snow may be falling in New York City as we ring in 2026. The weather forecast for the last day of 2025 features a blend of clouds and sun. Winds have calmed down significantly from their peaks on Tuesday, however cold air remains in place.

New Year's Eve forecast in NYC

A stray flurry is possible Wednesday, especially later in the day, with temperatures only reaching the low 30s once again.

CBS News New York

As the stroke of midnight approaches, snow chances will go up. It's certainly possible that snow will be falling at the same time confetti is flying once 2025 becomes 2026.

Temperatures in Times Square at the time of the ball drop are expected to be right around 32 degrees, making it the coldest ball drop since we rang in 2018.

How much snow will NYC get?

In terms of the snow for NYC, it will mainly be on the light side, coming in periods throughout the night. Snow will come to an end between 7-8 a.m. Thursday.

Most locations will see a trace to 1 inch of snowfall, while areas northwest, as well as eastern Long Island, may see 1-2 inches.

Once the snow clears out, New Year's Day is looking cold and blustery, with highs ranging from the mid 20s to low 30s. Wind gusts will average between 25-35 mph.

Looking ahead

Today: A cold blend of clouds and sun. A stray flurry is possible. Not as harsh. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Tonight: Cold with light snow, especially late. Lows in the 20s. 32 degrees at the stroke of midnight in Times Square.

New Year's Day: AM light snow, otherwise, blustery and frigid. Gusts: 25-35 mph. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny and still cold. Highs in the low 30s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and cold once again. Highs in the low 30s.