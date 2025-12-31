How to watch New Year's Eve 2026 live from Times Square

As an estimated 1 million people fill New York City's Times Square on New Year's Eve, there are plenty of other ways to watch the festivities and ball drop ushering in 2026.

Here's how to livestream tonight's performances and countdown to midnight in Times Square.

New Year's Eve ball drop livestream

The Times Square Alliance will launch a New Year's Eve live webcast of all the festivities in the Crossroads of the World starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Performances include Diana Ross, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and more.

The livestream leading up to the 2026 celebration will include backstage access and behind-the-scenes interviews with performers and other celebrities, according to the Times Square Alliance. Click here for the full schedule of events.

You can watch the live webcast in the player below:

A webcast with open captions and American Sign Language interpretation will be available on YouTube.

CBS News New York will also bring you updates from Times Square throughout the night, leading up to the countdown at 11:59 p.m. and the 2026 celebration.

CBS and Paramount+ will once again show "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash" from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. This year it will feature live performances from Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Bailey Zimmerman and more in Music City.

When and where to watch the ball drop in Times Square

The famous Times Square ball drops from the top of One Times Square. The best viewing locations are along Broadway, from 43rd Street to 50th Street; and Seventh Avenue, all the way up to 59th Street, according to the Times Square Alliance.

Revelers will be allowed to enter the Times Square viewing areas starting at 3 p.m., but lines will start forming well in advance, since space is available on a first-come, first served basis.

Map shows where to watch the New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square. CBS News New York

Organizers say you should head to access points at 45th Street, 49th Street, 52nd Street and 56th Street on Sixth and Eighth Avenues to enter the viewing areas. Tickets are not required — it's free of charge.

Performances start at 6 p.m., leading up to the 60-second countdown at 11:59 p.m. and celebration at the stroke of midnight. Once the show wraps up at 12:15 a.m., the New York City Department of Sanitation will start cleaning up the square, including 3,000 pounds of confetti.