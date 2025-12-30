Your guide to NYC's 2026 New Year's Eve ball drop countdown in Times Square

New York City is getting ready to ring in New Year's Eve 2026 with the ball drop countdown in Times Square.

Temperatures when the clock strikes midnight will likely be the coldest in eight years.

We have everything to know about how to watch the ball drop in person or at home, and what to know about getting around the city on New Year's Eve.

Where does the ball drop in Times Square?

Times Square is located along Broadway in Manhattan's Theater District, between the Port Authority Bus Terminal and Rockefeller Center. The New Year's Eve ball sits on a flagpole atop the One Times Square building, once known as the Times Tower.

Viewing area access points are set up at 45th, 49th, 52nd and 56th streets on Sixth and Eighth avenues. Organizers say the best viewing spots are along Broadway from 43rd to 50th streets, and Seventh Avenue as far north as 59th Street.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive by mass transit, and the MTA says there will be extra subway service into the evening and after midnight on the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, C, D, L, N, Q, R and S lines.

See more details, like what items are allowed and where to eat or stay around the area, here.

Who is performing at the 2026 Times Square ball drop?

Performers include Jenn O'Hagan, B.o.B, Ciara, Tones and I, Le Sserafim, Robyn, Little Big Town, Xavi, Maren Morris, Ana Barbara and Diana Ross.

Meanwhile on CBS, the "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash" will have performances from Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman, along with Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Rascal Flatts, Riley Green, Marcus King, Megan Moroney, Zach Top, Keith Urban, Gretchen Wilson, Stephen Wilson Jr., and Dwight Yoakam with special guest appearances by Dusty Slay, "Entertainment Tonight" correspondent Cassie DiLaura, Sirius XM host Buzz Brainard and UFC champion Kayla Harrison.

How can you watch the ball drop on New Year's Eve?

For those looking to avoid the crowd and watch from somewhere more comfortable, the festivities can also be found online.

The Times Square Alliance will have a live feed from the Crossroads of the World from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., and CBS News New York will cover the countdown to midnight starting at 10:30 p.m. Watch live here.

"Nashville's Big Bash" airs from 8-10 p.m. on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

When does the ball drop?

The ball drops at the stroke of midnight at 12:00 a.m. E.T., ushering in the new year. The ball drop tradition dates back to 1907.

Spectator entrances open at 3 p.m. before the ball is lit up and lifted into place at 6 p.m. The 60-second countdown starts at 11:59 p.m., when the confetti will fly.

Once the crowd is cleared, a massive cleanup effort begins. The Sanitation Department will be standing by to remove the more than 1 ton of confetti.

How can you avoid New Year's Eve traffic in NYC?

Map shows road closures for the New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square. CBS News New York

Whether you're traveling to the ball drop or celebrating elsewhere, drivers should expect heavy traffic across Manhattan.

The NYPD says the streets around Times Square will be closed from West 34th Street to West 59th Street between Sixth Avenue and Eighth Avenue.

Once again, officials say mass transit will be the best way to get around.