NYC mayoral candidates try to connect with Caribbean voters at West Indian Day Parade

The candidates for New York City mayor were among the more than 1 million people who attended the 58th annual West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn on Monday.

Queens Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa mingled with spectators as they tried to relate to the many people from the Caribbean islands.

Cuomo remembers aide killed at 2015 parade

Mamdani met with supporters and spoke on stage Monday morning.

"Is Jamaica in the house? Is Guyana in the house? Is Haiti in the house? Is Barbados in the house?" Mamdani said.

Cuomo joined the parade and took to social media to mark 10 years since the death of former aide Carey Gabay, a son of Jamaican immigrants who was caught in a gang-related crossfire and killed during J'Ouvert festivities before the start of the West Indian Day Parade.

"His life was taken at a time when he was doing everything right: giving back to his community, serving his state, and working toward a more just New York," Cuomo said of Gabay.

Adams touts NYPD for keeping parade safe

Prior to dancing his way down Eastern Parkway, Adams addressed supporters, emphasizing the additional safety coordination with the NYPD to make sure the parade was secure.

"It was a safe night as we celebrated this important moment of reflection of this beautiful culture. I look forward to joining you and marching up the parkway," the mayor said.

Adams also shared a video highlighting New York workers on social media.

"Without the labor movement, life in this city would not be possible. Labor keeps New York strong," the mayor said.

Sliwa said of the parade, "It doesn't get any better than this," and spoke about his familiarity with Crown Heights and the Caribbean people of New York, adding, if elected, he plans to support them the same way they've supported him.

"I mean, I know every square inch of Crown Heights and the surrounding areas of the West Indian community has become the power. I will never forget those who helped make their Guardian Angels who helped make me [become] what I am today," Sliwa said.

The celebration in Brooklyn was expected to last well into the evening.