West Indian Day Parade 2025 in NYC will shut down Brooklyn streets. Here's the route map and more.

New York City's annual West Indian American Day Carnival and Parade returns to Brooklyn this Labor Day.

Here's what to know about the 2025 celebration, including a route map and street closures.

Map shows 2025 West Indian Day Parade route

The parade in Crown Heights starts at Utica Avenue near Lincoln Terrace Park. It travels west on Eastern Parkway to Grand Army Plaza, ending near the Brooklyn Museum and Prospect Park.

The roughly two-mile route is typically lined with more than a million spectators and has more than a dozen security checkpoints.

West Indian Day Parade street closures in Brooklyn

Street closures for the festivities will begin Sunday and last through Monday, at the discretion of police, the New York City Department of Transportation says.

The following closures will be in effect:

Grand Army Plaza (Entire Circle)

Butler Place between Grand Army Plaza and Sterling Place

St. Johns Place between Underhill Avenue and Grand Army Plaza

Flatbush Avenue between Grand Army Plaza and Caton Avenue

Washington Avenue between Sterling Place and Lincoln Road

Bedford Avenue between Eastern Parkway and Empire Boulevard

Rochester Avenue between East New York Avenue and Sterling Place

Buffalo Avenue between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue

Ralph Avenue between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue

Ocean Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Parkside Avenue

Nostrand Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Linden Boulevard

Eastern Parkway (Main & Service Roads) between Plaza Street East and Howard Avenue

Lincoln Place between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue

Rockaway Parkway between East New York Avenue and Rutland Road

East New York Avenue between Howard Avenue and Utica Avenue

Empire Boulevard between Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue

Parkside Avenue between Park Circle and Flatbush Avenue

What time does the NYC West Indian Day Parade start?

The parade steps off at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 1. It's held each year on Labor Day after the pre-dawn celebration known as J'Ouvert.

The parade usually lasts several hours before wrapping up around 6 p.m.

NYPD stepping up presence along Eastern Parkway

The NYPD says more security will be in place for this year's parade than ever before.

"This will be the largest police deployment of the year -- even bigger than our deployments for New Year's Eve in Times Square, even bigger than our deployments for July 4th," Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Friday.

Last year's parade was marred by gun violence when a shooting broke out, killing one person and injuring four others. According to the NYPD, the shooting was gang related.

Police said a gunman fired his weapon into a crowded sidewalk near Eastern Parkway between Classon and Franklin avenues. A 25-year-old man from Texas was struck in the abdomen and later died from his injuries. Four other victims, ranging in age from 16 to 69, were hurt.

What is J'Ouvert? The meaning explained

J'Ouvert comes from the French phrase, "jour ouvert," meaning daybreak or morning.

The early morning celebration starts before dawn, around 6 a.m., signaling the beginning of Carnival.

The festival celebrates the vast Caribbean diaspora with elaborate costumes, street band music, dancing and more.

West Indian countries kicking off Carnival

Caribbean pride will be on display at events all weekend long, including a Soca music festival Saturday and then a Junior Carnival Parade and the annual Panorama steelpan festival on Sunday. Organizers say it's the largest steelpan competition in North America.

The West Indies are made up of three parts: the Greater Antilles, which includes Cuba, Jamaica, Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico; the Lesser Antilles, including the Virgin Islands, Saint Lucia, Barbados and Grenada, among others; and the grouping of islands that includes the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, Trinidad and Tobago and Aruba.