In NYC mayor's race, candidates trade shots over super PACs and tout efforts by their volunteers

Zohran Mamdani's opponents in the race for New York City mayor are trying to marshal their own armies to compete with the hardworking volunteers who helped the Queens assemblyman win the Democratic nomination.

Mamdani, who enjoys a large lead in the most recent poll, spent part of Wednesday leading a protest at an Upper East Side hotel that refused to re-hire union workers as his opponents were actively trying to match the strategy that helped him win the Democratic primary, when Mamdani raised an army of 52,000 volunteers that knocked on 1.6 million doors.

"You know I wish them well in their endeavors," Mamdani said Wednesday.

So will anyone be able to match the strength and enthusiasm of Mamdani's volunteers? It's going to depend on who votes, and their ideological bent. The primary is different from the general election. In the primary, only Democrats got to weigh in. But in November, independents and Republicans also get a say, which is why all the candidates are trying to expand their base to appeal to more voters.

Super PACs in the campaign

A super PAC that supported Andrew Cuomo in the primary started a website called Mainstream that is seeking to lay the foundation for an organizing operation which, according to a spokesperson for the super PAC, is trying to get people to the polls who oppose Mamdani's left-wing agenda.

Mayor Eric Adams opened a fourth campaign office, this time in Harlem. He said he would have 800 volunteers as a PAC supporting him, and tried to convince voters not to back Cuomo.

"All three of my opponents have PACs. They also have billionaires supporting them, and I outraised them all last quarter," Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa said.

Candidates continue their attacks on each other

For the candidates, it was also another day of attacking the other guys.

On "The Miller Report with Suzanne Miller" podcast, Cuomo played up Democratic socialist Mamdani's agenda.

"This is the far-left. These are radical ideas. This is a socialist form of government. It won't work," Cuomo said.

Mamdani returned the favor.

"Andrew Cuomo is a man who doesn't understand that no means no. He lost the primary by 13 points. I won the most votes of any primary victor in New York City history. And still he thinks that New Yorkers want him to lead this city," Mamdani said.

"Would I be a mayor that does not have the ability to give you things free, but would lie and tell you anything? Would I be a mayor that's a snake oil salesman, or would I be a mayor that would stand up as a leader? That's who I've been for the city of New York. I love this city," Adams said.

We also learned Wednesday that Adams' closest ally is set to face new charges in an alleged City Hall corruption scandal.