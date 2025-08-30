NYC mayoral candidates weigh in on how they would address gun violence in the Bronx

How NYC's mayoral candidates would address gun violence in the Bronx

How NYC's mayoral candidates would address gun violence in the Bronx

How NYC's mayoral candidates would address gun violence in the Bronx

New York City's mayoral candidates weighed in Saturday on the string of shootings in the Bronx over the past week.

One of the most recent incidents happened Friday night and left three people injured.

No arrests in Bronx shooting that left 3 injured

There was a heavy police response at around 9 p.m. Friday on Marion Street near East Fordham Road in the Fordham section.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot in the thigh and ankle, a 20-year-old man was struck in the right knee, and a 28-year-old man was grazed in the head. All are expected to be OK.

"I was scared," witness Clive Brown said. "I heard, like, 14 shots fired."

"It was like fireworks," Maya Deli manager Alex Ali said.

Ali closed his deli earlier than usual after hearing gunfire from across the street.

Police say at this time, there have been no arrests and they are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

Sliwa, Cuomo and Mamdani on how they would address Bronx gun violence

This is at least the seventh shooting in the Bronx since last Saturday. The gun violence has left at least four dead and 11 injured.

Thursday, Mayor Eric Adams announced 1,000 additional New York City Police officers would be deployed to the borough.

"The mayor really needs to be transparent and be honest. Where are you getting these cops? Which neighborhoods are now gonna have to sacrifice their cops?" Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa said Saturday.

As he visited the scene of Friday night's shooting, he added, "For me, it brings back a lot of emotions because the area got much better, and now it's in a steep decline."

Sliwa believes what's needed is thousands of more NYPD officers citywide.

At other mayoral campaign events throughout the city, Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo weighed in on the recent spate of gun violence in the borough.

"Fundamentally, you need more police presence," Cuomo said. "We cut $1 billion from the police department and it was a mistake. And the police department is too small."

Mamdani, meanwhile, believes more needs to be done at the federal level to reduce the influx of guns into New York. He advocates for alternative means to more police officers.

"That's why I've been speaking so much about the crisis management system. Because these are proven methods to help reduce the number of shootings in our city, and yet we continue to underfund them," he said.

Some Bronx residents say they do want to see more cops and fewer guns.

"More policing, more cops. Things happen and it takes forever for a cop to come ... It's like we don't count," resident Carla Bryant said. "I think the answer is to get the guns off the street."