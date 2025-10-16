NYC mayoral debate live updates as Mamdani, Cuomo and Sliwa face off
What to know about tonight's NYC mayoral debate between Mamdani, Cuomo and Sliwa
- The latest polls consistently show Zohran Mamdani as the frontrunner in the race, ahead of Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa, respectively.
- Cuomo has been gaining in recent polls taken after incumbent Mayor Eric Adams suspended his campaign.
- This is the first general election debate between Mamdani (D), Cuomo (I) and Sliwa (R).
- The debate is scheduled to run from 7-9 p.m. on WNBC-TV and its streaming platforms, live from the 30 Rock Studios at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan.
- A second and final debate is scheduled for Oct. 22.
- Early voting in New York City starts on Saturday, Oct. 25 ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 4.
Debate format
Candidates will have one minute to respond to questions, followed by 30 second rebuttals at the moderators' discretion.
At times, the candidates may be asked for shorter answers.
The moderators reserved the right to cut a candidate's microphone if they ignore the rules.
What Sliwa needs to succeed
Sliwa needs to show he's a serious contender tonight, according to POLITICO's Nick Reisman.
"Sliwa is really going to have to try to find a way to break through beyond the public safety messaging that he has had throughout this campaign," he said. "Obviously, he's a longtime fixture in New York City politics, kind of seen as this eccentric character, but he wants to be taken seriously. Can he have a night where he is taken seriously as a real candidate with a potential of winning, even though he's a Republican?"
What Cuomo needs to succeed
Cuomo needs to capitalize on any mistakes or missteps from the Democratic nominee, according to POLITICO's Nick Reisman.
"There really has not been a moment in the general election campaign so far that's really upended this race or been something of a game changer. So what Andrew Cuomo needs to do is find that moment to kind of exploit against Mamdani. But for him, time's really running short," he said, adding, "You're going to have to come out pretty aggressively and swing pretty aggressively here. But at the same time, it's worth noting, that if Cuomo is a little too aggressive, if he comes across as a little too gruff or scolding -- as he, quite frankly, has during much of the primary, kind of that doom and gloom messaging that we saw through much of the year -- it didn't really work with Democratic primary voters."
What Mamdani needs to succeed
POLITICO reporter Nick Reisman broke down what each candidate needs to do to break through in tonight's debate.
He said Mamdani has gone from the underdog to frontrunner and is looking to maintain a double digit lead in the polls.
"At the minimum, what he's got to do is kind of play prevent defense. He's up by two touchdowns at this point and, obviously, he wants to win next month," said Reisman. "So at minimum, he's got to go in and have a mistake-free evening against former Go. Andrew Cuomo, who is his primary opponent at this point."
Mamdani's lead in polls narrowing
Mamdani has been polling ahead of the pack for the general election since his primary victory. But since Adams left the race, a Quinnipiac poll released earlier this month showed Cuomo was closing the gap.
In the poll, Mamdani held 46%, compared to Cuomo's 33%. But on Sept. 10, with Adams still in the race, Quinnipiac polling had Mamdani at 45% and Cuomo at 23%.
The latest Quinnipiac poll had Sliwa in third at 15%.
Top issues among likely voters
A CBS News poll in September found affordability is top of mind for New York City voters in this election. It found 37% of likely voters said the cost of living is their most important issue in the race, followed by 31% who said crime and safety.
The poll, taken before Mayor Eric Adams ended his reelection campaign, found Mamdani was seen as the candidate most likely to "bring change" and "get things done."
Key dates in NYC mayoral election
New York's voter registration deadline for this race is Saturday, Oct. 25 -- the same day that early voting starts. CLICK HERE to check your registration status.
Early voting will be held for nine days from Saturday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 2. CLICK HERE to find your polling location.
Early voting polling hours will be:
- Oct. 25-27: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 28-29: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Oct. 30: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 31: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Nov. 1-2: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There is no voting on Monday, Nov. 3. Election Day will be held Tuesday, Nov. 4.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Election Day.
Who's on the ballot for NYC mayor
Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani pulled off a stunning upset in the Democratic primary and is considered the frontrunner in the race. His campaign largely focuses on making the city more affordable for working class New Yorkers, with proposals like freezing the rent for stabilized units, free buses and universal child care.
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is running on an independent line after losing the Democratic primary to Mamdani. He says his experience leading the state of New York makes him the most qualified for the job.
Republican Curtis Sliwa is running as a Republican after an unsuccessful bid in 2021. The Guardian Angels founder considers himself the law and order candidate with a focus on public safety.
Incumbent New York City Mayor Eric Adams will also be on the ballot, though he is no longer running for reelection. Independent candidate Jim Walden, who also suspended his campaign, will also have his name on the ballot.
New Yorkers will also cast their ballots for Public Advocate, Comptroller, Borough Presidents, City Councilmembers and judges, along with six ballot proposals.
How to watch the NYC mayoral debate
The first debate is being hosted by NBC 4 New York and Telemundo, in partnership with POLITICO. It's scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at the 30 Rock studios in Manhattan.
This live blog will have real-time reporting on key moments, clashes, questions and statements during the debate, followed by highlights and political analysis.