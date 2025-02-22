New Yorkers call on Gov. Kathy Hochul to remove Mayor Eric Adams at Manhattan protest

New Yorkers are demanding more from Gov. Kathy Hochul. Demonstrators gathered Saturday, insisting the governor remove Mayor Eric Adams from office rather than simply limit his power.

The march was led by the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC). Over 1,000 people joined as they made their way from Washington Square Park to City Hall.

A march from Foley Square to City Hall with the same message is set for next Thursday.

Demonstrator calls New York governor "Spineless Kathy"

This past week Hochul said she would not remove the mayor from office, but took steps to limit his power, like letting city officials sue the Trump administration without the mayor's approval.

But demonstrators Saturday said that's just kicking the can down the road, with New York Communities for Change political director Alicé Nascimento calling the governor "Spineless Kathy."

"What we need is somebody who stands up to Donald Trump by not just removing Eric Adams, but by passing [the] 'New York For All' [Act]," Nascimento said.

According to NYIC, the New York for All Act would change how state and local officers enforce federal immigration laws and interact with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Gabina Santamaria from Staten Island hears concerns from undocumented New Yorkers.

"They're afraid. They don't want to go to work because they're afraid of, they're gonna be attacked, there's gonna be invasion on their working place," she said.

Protesters concerned about Adams' relationship with Trump

Some New Yorkers' concerns about the mayor have grown since he was accused of making a quid pro quo arrangement with the Trump administration to have the Department of Justice dismiss his federal corruption charges in exchange for cooperation with ICE. The mayor has denied the allegations.

On Friday, Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal sent out a formal complaint against Acting Deputy U.S. Attorney General Emil Bove over the DOJ's memo to drop federal charges against Adams, calling it "abuse of legal process for political ends," and asked that moves be made to strip him of his license to practice law.

Many demonstrators cited the mayor's relationship with President Trump as their main concern.

"He was elected again to represent New York City residents, not Donald Trump and that is what he's doing," NYIC President and CEO Murad Awawdeh said.

In an interview with CBS News New York political reporter Marcia Kramer on Friday, Adams said he's making no apologies for his relationship with the president.

"Just the opposite. I would be irresponsible as the mayor of this city if I did not engage with the White House and engage with the president," Adams said.