NYC Mayor Eric Adams joins President Trump for National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C.

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is attending the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C.

President Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks at the annual event, which started around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

The mayor is expected to return to New York City later in the day. This is his second last-minute trip to the nation's capital, including his visit for Mr. Trump's inauguration last month.

Adams to testify about sanctuary city status

Adams confirmed Wednesday he will testify before the House Oversight Committee next month about New York's sanctuary city status. He will join the mayors of Boston, Chicago and Denver for the hearing on March 5.

"We're going to state that when we deal with immigration, that's a national issue. The city should not be held responsible for that," Adams said. "That is what my communication is going to be, and we're going to share what we've done here. We've done an amazing job."

CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer will be in Washington, D.C. for the hearing.

Mayor addresses medical leave

The mayor also publicly addressed his temporary leave to undergo some medical tests after he wasn't feeling well. He said he sought medical help after feeling pain on his side.

"All the tests came out negative, they want me to do some follow-up, but I feel good. But you know, the doctor reminded me I added 25 pounds and he said, 'Eric, you know, you were not just a symbol of how you reversed your diabetes, but you became an inspiration for New Yorkers,'" he said.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams blasted Adams for not disclosing that one of the tests required full anesthesia.

"Failing to communicate in this case is irresponsible at best and deceptive at worst," Williams said in a statement.

The mayor said his team was aware and he was in communication with his office.