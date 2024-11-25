Watch CBS News
Local News

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams to resign in December

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Feds charge NYC Mayor Eric Adams with bribery | Full press conference
Feds charge NYC Mayor Eric Adams with bribery | Full press conference 20:57

NEW YORK - U.S. Attorney for the Southern District Damian Williams announced plans to resign Monday. 

Williams, 44, will resign at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 13. 

He made history as the first Black U.S. Attorney for the Southern District when he was appointed by President Joe Biden in 2021. He's also one of the youngest people ever to hold the position. 

Series of high-profile prosecutions

Williams has overseen a series of  high-profile cases, including the trial and conviction of former Sen. Bob Menendez, the indictment of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, the prosecution of Sean "Diddy" Combs on sex trafficking charges, and the prosecution of former FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried

"It has been an honor to serve"

"Today is a bittersweet day for me, as I announce my resignation as United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York.  It is bitter in the sense that I am leaving my dream job, leading an institution I love that is filled with the finest public servants in the world.  It is sweet in that I am confident I am leaving at a time when the Office is functioning at an incredibly high level – upholding and exceeding its already high standard of excellence, integrity, and independence," Williams said. "It has been an honor to serve the American people."  

Deputy U.S. Attorney Edward Kim will become Acting U.S. Attorney when Williams steps down. 

President-elect Donald Trump has previously announced his plans to replace Williams with former Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton, pending confirmation by the U.S. Senate.  

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is managing editor of CBS New York. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.