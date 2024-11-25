U.S. Attorney Damian Williams to resign in December

NEW YORK - U.S. Attorney for the Southern District Damian Williams announced plans to resign Monday.

Williams, 44, will resign at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 13.

He made history as the first Black U.S. Attorney for the Southern District when he was appointed by President Joe Biden in 2021. He's also one of the youngest people ever to hold the position.

Series of high-profile prosecutions

Williams has overseen a series of high-profile cases, including the trial and conviction of former Sen. Bob Menendez, the indictment of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, the prosecution of Sean "Diddy" Combs on sex trafficking charges, and the prosecution of former FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

"It has been an honor to serve"

"Today is a bittersweet day for me, as I announce my resignation as United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York. It is bitter in the sense that I am leaving my dream job, leading an institution I love that is filled with the finest public servants in the world. It is sweet in that I am confident I am leaving at a time when the Office is functioning at an incredibly high level – upholding and exceeding its already high standard of excellence, integrity, and independence," Williams said. "It has been an honor to serve the American people."

Deputy U.S. Attorney Edward Kim will become Acting U.S. Attorney when Williams steps down.

President-elect Donald Trump has previously announced his plans to replace Williams with former Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton, pending confirmation by the U.S. Senate.