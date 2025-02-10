NYC to release guidance on federal immigration agents potentially trying to enter city buildings

NYC to issue guidance on what to do if ICE agents try to enter city buildings

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams' office says it's finalizing guidance for city workers over concerns federal immigration agents could try to enter city buildings to find illegal immigrants.

Immigration advocates say directives from the mayor are confusing and dangerous. Some city leaders say attendance is down at schools that serve students whose families recently came to the U.S.

Last week, CBS News New York obtained a memo sent by the mayor to city agencies before President Trump's inauguration that said if Immigration and Customs Enforcement comes knocking, employees are to ask officers for their name and badge number, ask to see a warrant or subpoena, and call their agency's counsel.

NYC schools have been impacted, lawmakers say

Assemblyman Landon Dais said ICE agents taking people into custody in the Bronx last month has impacted attendance at some schools in that area.

"There's a good amount of migrant kids in my district. I have a large West African population and a large Dominican population," Dais said. "This has been a unifying issue, not just for public schools but charter schools and even religious schools, because there has been a fear that has been rummering through their population."

Immigrant rights group La Colmena on Staten Island hosted a packed info session Friday on how to have a power of attorney for children in case someone is deported.

On Sunday, Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos released a video addressing the situation.

"Our policies have not changed. As always, non-local law enforcement is not permitted in any of our school buildings without a judicial warrant or unless there are exigent circumstances," Aviles-Ramos said.

A City Hall spokesperson added, "We want to make it clear that city employees should not put themselves or those in our care in harm's way by interfering with law enforcement if they persist."

Immigration advocate criticizes Mayor Adams

"Actually that guidance that he issued puts workers in harm's way because it directs immigration enforcement to become aggressive, to threaten city workers. Instead of the mayor stepping up and defending New Yorkers and defending city workers, he's giving the roadmap to ICE and others on what to do to get access to students, kids in school for immigration enforcement and that's despicable," said Murad Awawdeh, president and CEO of the New York Immigration Coalition.

The city's Panel for Educational Policy unanimously passed a resolution in January that says schools do not consent to granting non-local law enforcement, including ICE, access to school facilities, students or student records for immigration purposes without a warrant, court order or subpoenas.

"Will ICE come into schools because the mayor is in agreement with the federal authorities? We don't know," said Naveed Hasan, of the Panel for Educational Policy. "School safety works for NYPD. We trust them with our kids and hopefully that's not going to be a problem."

He said parents and students need to have the confidence to know they will be reunited at the end of the school day.

When the updated guidance is released to city agencies about whether city employees should allow federal agents into schools, hospitals and municipal buildings, CBS News New York will bring it to you.