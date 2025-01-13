Poll spells trouble for NYC Mayor Eric Adams. Here's who could defeat him.

New poll predicts who could defeat NYC Mayor Eric Adams

New poll predicts who could defeat NYC Mayor Eric Adams

New poll predicts who could defeat NYC Mayor Eric Adams

NEW YORK -- A new poll spells trouble for New York City Mayor Eric Adams and his chances of winning reelection.

In the crowded field of Democrats, a politician who hasn't even entered the race is outpacing the city's indicted incumbent mayor.

Poll favorites former governor to win NYC mayor's race

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo came out as the favorite to defeat Adams in November, according to the poll commissioned by Progressives for Democracy in America.

When asked about the poll Monday, Adams was monumentally unmoved.

"This was out in February. Another Andrew, 'Andrew Yang opens up huge lead in race to be next New York City mayor,'" Adams said, holding up a February 2021 story as "Exhibit A" for why polls this early don't matter.

"So in February, Andrew (Yang) was kicking my rear, and you know what, we don't say Mayor Yang, we say Mayor Adams," the mayor continued.

Nonetheless, Cuomo has been playing a cat and mouse game about running for mayor for months, and this poll might be the impetus he needs to finally jump in.

Asked to choose a favorite candidate, 32% said Cuomo, 10% said former Comptroller Scott Stringer, 8% said Comptroller Brad Lander, 7% said State Sen. Jessica Ramos, 6% said State Assemblyman Zohran Mandani and another 6% said Adams.

After five rounds of ranked choice voting, Cuomo won the poll with 51%. Stringer was second with 16%.

Adams faces April trial for corruption charges

According to the poll, 71% of voters said they had a negative view of Adams, compared to 22% favorable. Cuomo had a negative score of 44% and a positive score of 48%.

Adams' popularity has taken a beating in part because of his indictment and the ongoing probes of members of his inner circle.

Meanwhile, Lander pointed out Cuomo's negativities, including his resignation in August 2021 in the face of sexual harassment charges.

"I don't believe that New Yorkers want another corrupt chaos agent at City Hall," Lander said.

Law professor and political expert J.C. Polanco sees a difference between Adams' problems, which include an April trial date for corruption charges, and Cuomo's.

"You know how New Yorkers, we have amnesia. Let's also keep in mind that the governor, the former governor, wasn't indicted for any crimes," Polanco said.

A spokesperson for the former governor said a "Cuomo for Mayor" campaign is "premature," but added, "Andrew Cuomo will always be a Queens boy who loves New York."