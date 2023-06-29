As search for more lifeguards continues, New York City pools officially open for the summer

New York City pools now open; See who can't resist a dip

NEW YORK -- People in the city have another way to stay cool. Outdoor public pools have officially opened for the summer.

It was a very exciting day for kids and also adults in Washington Heights on Thursday -- not only due to pools being back open but because Highbridge Pool has undergone some major upgrades.

The former wading pool was converted into a lounge area. There is giant chess, a sandpit, a mist zone and, of course, there's also an Olympic-size outdoor pool.

And if you think the pool looks familiar, it was used in the synchronized swimming scene in Lin-Manuel Miranda's movie "In the Heights."

So there should be no surprise there was line to get inside on Thursday. But that won't always be the case. Parks Department officials say on really busy days there will be swim sessions with time limits to give everyone a chance, and if the line is really long you may also get a bracelet to come back later and skip the line.

Parks operates 53 outdoor pools in the five boroughs, open daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., though operations could be adjusted based on daily lifeguard coverage to keep swimmers safe.

The Parks Department says it only has about 650 lifeguards right now, which is about half of the approximately 1,400 lifeguards needed to keep swimmers safe.

Parks has been working to rebuild its lifeguard ranks, since the pandemic created a shortage. There are recruitment efforts and pay increases. The YMCA has also been providing free lifeguarding courses. If you're a strong swimmer, perhaps you should consider it.

The goal is for everyone to have fun in the water, while being safe.

Kids that spoke to CBS New York were lined up for more than an hour.

"I'm pretty excited. I've been waiting all winter for this," one said.

"You can float around and there is so much space for everyone," another said.

"When I come to school, I'm thinking when is this gonna end? Then it finally ends. The pool opens. The sun is hitting you. The relaxing water just makes you feel calm and happy," another added.

Most pools also have sunscreen dispensers installed for free SPF 30. Parks also partnered with the Department of Education to offer free lunches at sites across the city to New Yorkers under 18. No ID is required.

On the Parks Department website, it issued an air quality advisory for sensitive groups.