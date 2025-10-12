NYC's annual Columbus Day Parade set to return for 2025. See the route and road closures.

New York City's annual Columbus Day Parade marches through Manhattan on Monday, celebrating Italian pride.

This year's parade may be impacted by a nor'easter that's bringing high winds and heavy rain Sunday into Monday. But as of now, the festivities are still on.

Is Columbus Day a federal holiday?

Yes. That means the U.S. Postal Service and most banks are closed.

Under normal circumstances, federal workers have the day off with pay, but that may be impacted by the government shutdown.

President Trump signed a proclamation Thursday reiterating the importance of the holiday in American history. Mr. Trump also said earlier this year that he would not recognize Indigenous Peoples Day, something former President Joe Biden had done each year in office.

NYC Columbus Day Parade 2025 start time

People watch the annual 79th Annual Columbus Day Parade on Fifth Avenue on October 09, 2023 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images / Michael M Santiago/Getty Images

Organizers say the 81st annual Columbus Day Parade starts at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 13. It's expected to last about three and a half hours, ending around 3 p.m.

But even before the parade, there's a special mass at 9 a.m. inside St. Patrick's Cathedral.

Route for NYC's Columbus Day Parade

The parade marches up Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, traveling roughly 30 blocks from East 42nd Street to East 72nd Street.

Along the way, the route passes by St. Patrick's Cathedral and Rockefeller Center before running along the East Side of Central Park.

Columbus Day Parade road closures in Manhattan

The NYPD says the following streets will be closed for the parade Monday:

Formation:

East 43rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

East 44th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

East 45th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

East 46th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

East 47th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

Route:

5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 42nd Street

Dispersal:

5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 79th Street

East 72nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 73rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 75th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 76th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 77th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 78th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

Miscellaneous:

East 51st Street between 5th Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza

East 58th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

East 60th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

East 62nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

East 63rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

East 64th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

East 68th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

East 69th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

East 70th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

Madison Avenue between East 76th Street and East 68th Street

What's open and closed on Columbus Day?

New York City public schools are closed Monday. Alternate side parking rules and sanitation collection are both suspended.

Here's a look at some other points of interest: