Nor'easter starts to arrive in NYC area with high winds and coastal flood threats. Here's what to know.

A high impact nor'easter is set to affect the Tri-State Area from Sunday through Monday. The storm is hovering offshore of the Carolina coastline right now, and it's forecasted to move north throughout the day on Sunday.

Winds have already started to increase and will gust between 20-45 mph at times. Forecast models maintain that the storm may also stall along the Jersey Shore for a period on Monday. This will play out in the form of a widespread and long duration rain event, strong winds that spread farther inland and a high threat of coastal flooding.

New Jersey is under a state of emergency, and the stormy conditions may cause power outages. Also starting at 3 p.m. Sunday, the MTA says empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks will be banned across the city's seven bridges and tunnels through 6 p.m. Monday.

The bottom line

A nor'easter will affect the region from Sunday into Monday

Timing: 3 p.m. Sunday through roughly 8 p.m. Monday

Coastal areas will bear the brunt of this storm

Moderate to heavy rain is likely, especially at the coast. 1-3", higher totals in some locations

High winds, especially at the coast, gusting between 40-60 mph

Moderate to major coastal flooding for all coastal areas

Substantial beach erosion

Nor'easter timeline

On and off light showers will continue through early Sunday afternoon. The main event begins around 3 p.m. or so, as the main batch of rain moves in from east to west. From Sunday afternoon through Monday evening, rounds of heavy rain and wind will pivot through the region. In between the rounds will be some lulls in activity. The heaviest bout of rain is anticipated to arrive late Sunday night into the early hours of Monday morning.

Winds are also likely to be highest in the early hours of Monday morning. After stalling along the Jersey Shore for most of Monday, the low will slowly move to the east by Monday night. Lingering showers could last into early Tuesday, though.

Temperature wise, there won't be much variation, with highs in the low 60s for today and Monday. Lows will mainly be in the mid to upper 50s.

Biggest storm threats

Being that it's the middle of October, most of the trees still have leaves on them. This makes them more susceptible to wind damage, as the added weight of the leaves weighs them down. With forecasted wind gusts potentially reaching the 40-60 mph range in some locations, trees are likely to be toppled, leading to home damage and power outages.

As the storm is expected to linger over the region for several days, there will be higher than normal tides, and multiple high tide cycles during its duration. This will lead to several rounds of coastal flooding, which, in some cases, may reach 3 feet of inundation. Beach erosion is highly likely, as well.

While the chance of localized freshwater flooding is certainly there, the rain will fall over a period of days. This would decrease the threat of flash flooding, even with several inches of rain possibly falling. The overall dry pattern of late also helps with this.

Tri-State Area weather alerts

High Wind Warning: Eastern sections of Monmouth, Ocean and Suffolk Counties from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon

Wind Advisory: Coastal Fairfield, Westchester, Essex, & Union Counties, all of Bronx, New York, Kings, Queens, Richmond and Nassau, as well as western parts Suffolk, Monmouth and Ocean Counties from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon\

Coastal Flood Warning: All coastal sections in the viewing area from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening

Coastal Flood Advisory: Coastal Fairfield County from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast, live radar and weather alerts.