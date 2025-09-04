NYC schools open today. See the DOE calendar for 2025-2026.

New York City public schools open today for the first day of the 2025-2026 academic calendar.

As more than one million students head back to class, here's a look at the upcoming holidays and other breaks.

Once again this year, snow days will be replaced with remote learning days. The last day of class is set for June 26, 2026.

NYC DOE school calendar for 2025-2026

New York City public schools observe federal holidays, as well as roughly a dozen non-public holidays.

If a federal holiday falls on a Sunday, it will be observed the following Monday. If one falls on a Saturday, it will not be observed on a weekday. Non-public holidays that fall on weekends are not observed on weekdays either.

Schools will be closed for the following holidays and breaks:

Rosh Hashanah 9/23-24

Yom Kippur 10/2

Italian Heritage/Indigenous Peoples' Day 10/13

Diwali 10/20

Election Day 11/4

Veterans Day 11/11

Thanksgiving recess 11/27-28

Winter recess 12/24-1/2

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day 1/19

Midwinter recess 2/16-20

Eid al-Fitr 3/20

Spring recess 4/2-10

Memorial Day 5/25

Eid al-Adha 5/27

Anniversary Day 6/4



Juneteenth 6/19

New York Regents Exams & other dates

Schools will hold Regents Exams in January and then again in June. Other dates on the calendar include parent-teacher conferences, as well as professional development and clerical days.

January Regents: 1/20-1/23

June Regents: 6/9 & 6/10, 6/17-25

See the full 2025-2026 academic calendar on the DOE website here.

NYC school lunch menu today

For the first day of class, the breakfast menu will feature an egg and cheese on a buttermilk biscuit with hashbrowns and fruit.

Lunch will be apple glazed chicken with butternut squash mac & cheese and roasted broccoli.

Find menus for the whole month here, or use this tool for a specific school.