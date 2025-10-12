State of emergency declared for NYC, Long Island and Westchester County due to nor'easter

A state of emergency has been declared for New York City, Long Island and Westchester County due to expected damage from the nor'easter that's set to impact the region Sunday and Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued Coastal Flood Warnings for Long Island, New York City and Westchester County through 8 p.m. Monday, along with a High Wind Warning for much of Suffolk County through 6 p.m. Monday. A Wind Advisory is also in place for the rest of Long Island, plus New York City and southern Westchester County.

"As the Nor'easter continues making its way through New York, I'm declaring a State of Emergency across boroughs and counties most impacted by the storm," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement Sunday. "The safety of New Yorkers is my top priority, and I continue to urge extreme caution until the storm has passed through the state."

The governor says the state has been working closely with county and city partners on storm preparations.

Mayor Eric Adams thanked the governor and her team in a post on X. He added, "All our teams here locally are working around the clock with our state partners to ensure New Yorkers are informed and safe. We'll continue to keep you updated as new information is available."

New Jersey has also declared a state of emergency.

Power outages

According to the governor's office, over 7,000 utility workers are available across the state in anticipation of power outages, and crews are prepared to work overnight if necessary.

Local services began reporting outages early Sunday evening.

To report an outage, call:

Central Hudson: 800-527-2714

800-527-2714 Con Edison: 800-752-6633

800-752-6633 National Grid: 800-867-5222

800-867-5222 NYSEG: 800-572-1131

800-572-1131 O&R: 877-434-4100

877-434-4100 PSEG-LI: 800-490-0075

800-490-0075 RG&E: 800-743-1701

Travel impacts

All three airports across the Tri-State Area are reporting weather-related delays.

The MTA says empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks will be banned across the city's seven bridges and tunnels through 6 p.m. Monday.

The agency is also preparing for possible flooding in the subway system, focusing on 20 stations. Crews put down vent covers since drains are not designed to hold large amounts of water. They say the covers prevent 80% of the water from getting in.

"We have overtime staff that's gonna stay behind to help with the conditions, any water conditions that we have," said Cylieah Tate, superintendent for facilities at the Department of Subways.

On Long Island, Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine urged drivers to stay off the roads if possible.

NJ Transit announced multiple changes to service in anticipation of the storm, including the suspension of the 319 bus route between New York, Atlantic City and Cape May. Additional changes may be announced at a later time depending on storm damage and severity.

Live radar shows nor'easter moving through region