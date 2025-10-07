Government shutdown live updates as California airport goes without air traffic controllers due to staffing shortage
What to know on Day 7 of the government shutdown:
- Democrats and Republicans appear locked in their positions as the government shutdown approaches the one week mark without a clear resolution in sight.
- The Senate is expected to vote again Tuesday on dueling measures to fund the government and end a shutdown after the bills fell short of the 60 votes needed for a fifth time on Monday. Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Monday that the chamber will keep voting on the same competing bills over and over.
- Republicans have been aiming to get Democrats in the Senate to cross the aisle and support a House-passed measure, which would fund the government until Nov. 21. But Democratic leaders have been firm in their demand that a funding measure include an extension of health insurance tax credits. President Trump said Monday that he's willing to work with Democrats on the health care issue, but only after the shutdown ends.
- There is a White House memo circulating that the 750,000 furloughed workers are not guaranteed back pay, an administration official confirmed. A 2019 law signed by Mr. Trump had been widely interpreted to guarantee back pay, but a senior White House official told Axios "Does this law cover all these furloughed employees automatically? The conventional wisdom is: Yes, it does. Our view is: No, it doesn't."
California's Hollywood Burbank airport operated without air traffic controllers for several hours on Monday night, hours after the union representing air traffic controllers told their members to keep working during the shutdown. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Monday at a news conference that the TSA has seen a slight increase in air traffic controllers calling in sick since the shutdown began last week.
Duffy says shutdown is making it even "more challenging" to hire critical air traffic controllers
Appearing on "Fox and Friends" on Tuesday morning, Duffy said the government shutdown is making it even "more challenging" to hire much-needed air traffic controllers at a time when there is already a shortage of them.
Duffy said the U.S. is "2,000 short" of the needed number or air traffic controllers.
"So what we did is supercharge, get more controllers into the academy, and then when they get out of the academy, it takes them anywhere from a year to two and a half years to get certified on the system," he said. "But also, when they get to their assigned tower, there's a support staff that helps train them up. And this is affecting their ability for new controllers to get trained. So it has a rippling effect at a time when we're trying to get more controllers and this shutdown is making it more challenging."
Explaining the flight delays and slowed air traffic in California, Duffy said they're "going to make sure the airspace is safe."
"So what we do is we'll slow traffic, we'll shut down traffic, and that's what you saw in Burbank," he said. "We saw, you know, significant delays because controllers weren't there."
Senate expected to vote again Tuesday on measures to fund the government after fifth vote fails
The Senate is expected to vote again Tuesday on competing measures to fund the government after the bills fell short of the 60 votes needed for a fifth time on Monday.
Republicans have been pushing for a House-passed measure to keep the government funded until Nov. 21, while Democrats have a separate measure to fund the government through October that would also extend health insurance tax credits, which has become Democrats' key demand in the funding fight. Republicans are aiming to peel off support from Democrats for their measure, but they failed to pick up any new support on Monday.
With 53 Republicans in the upper chamber, support from Democrats is needed to advance a measure to fund the government. When the House-passed bill first received a vote in the Senate, just one Democrat crossed the aisle to support it. On the next vote, which came last week, two more senators crossed the aisle to back it. But since then, Republicans have been unable to peel off any additional support from Democrats in two more attempts.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, said ahead of the vote Monday that the chamber would continue voting on the same competing bills over and over, despite the lack of progress.
Trump says he's willing to work with Democrats on health care — but only after shutdown ends
President Trump said in a Truth Social post Monday night that he's open to negotiating with Democrats on health care, but only after they vote to reopen the government — clarifying his stance after saying earlier Monday that he's open to a deal with Democrats on health insurance tax credits.
"I am happy to work with the Democrats on their Failed Healthcare Policies, or anything else, but first they must allow our Government to re-open," the president wrote in a Truth Social post. "In fact, they should open our Government tonight!"
Hours earlier, Mr. Trump told reporters: "We have a negotiation going on right now with the Democrats that could lead to very good things" on health care.
Democrats have sought an extension of Affordable Care Act tax credits in exchange for reopening the government. But congressional Republicans have said they aren't willing to discuss health care until after the government reopens, so Mr. Trump's initial comments Monday came as a surprise to some Democrats. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the upper chamber, said the president's comment "isn't true" and said negotiations with the White House are not taking place.
Later Monday, Mr. Trump said he believes progress is being made on resolving the shutdown, as congressional Democrats and Republicans remain far apart on a deal to fund the government.
"I guess we're making progress," Mr. Trump told Newsmax host Greg Kelly on Monday night, before saying "they should have never shut it down," referring to Democrats.
California's Hollywood Burbank airport operated without air traffic controllers for several hours on Monday night amid staffing issues
Staffing issues at some air traffic control towers are growing amid the government shutdown. The Burbank airport near Los Angeles went several hours without air traffic controllers on Monday night, and there were staffing issues elsewhere as well as air traffic controllers work without pay, though the staffing issues have yet to lead to a spike in flight cancellations.
Federal Aviation Administration officials said the Hollywood Burbank Airport airport was anticipating no air traffic controllers from 4:15 p.m. to 10 p.m. PT Monday, causing significant delays, while some pilots were redirected to other facilities with staffing that could handle the traffic.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom blamed President Trump for the staffing issues in a post on social media Monday, writing: "Burbank Airport has ZERO air traffic controllers from 4:15pm to 10pm today because of YOUR government shutdown."
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy responded by blaming Democrats for the shutdown, writing in a post on X: "If you're looking for someone to blame, look in the mirror — we all know it's your favorite thing to do."
Duffy said earlier Monday that there's been an increase in air traffic controllers calling out sick since the shutdown began, which could cause flight delays.