Advocates rally for Ryder's Law after carriage horse collapses and dies in NYC

Supporters of a carriage horse that collapsed and died in Hell's Kitchen held a rally Wednesday, making their voices heard across the street from the stable where the horse lived.

But the carriage drivers' union says there is more to the story.

The 15-year-old horse named Lady collapsed and died Tuesday at 51st Street and 11th Avenue. Stable workers and the NYPD were seen working to remove the horse's body from the road and place it into a trailer.

The city's Department of Health regulates the horse carriage industry and is investigating Lady's death. A preliminary necropsy is expected later Wednesday.

Lady's death renews calls for Ryder's Law

The incident has reinvigorated advocates of what's called Ryder's Law, which, if passed by the City Council, would phase out horse drawn carriages in the city slowly over time. They say the industry is dangerous and inhumane toward the horses.

The union says horses are required to pass annual vet checks and follow strict temperature guidelines, but critics say the enforcement is weak and outdated.

Christina Hansen, who represents the carriage drivers in the city, said Lady had a physical in June when she first started in New York City and "no abnormalities were detected."

Hansen said Wednesday those looking to phase out the industry are missing the point altogether.

"I was shocked, I'm like, 'Oh no, what happened?' Then I thought, the animal rights people are going to love this," she said. "The fact that they would exploit the tragedy and have no compassion for the people that actually knew this horse, who drove this horse, who owned this horse, who took care of this horse 24 hours a day just shows you where their priorities are."

Ryder's Law is named after a horse that collapsed during a hot summer day back in 2022. Ryder died of cancer a couple months later following a medical retirement.

The horse's handler, Ian McKeever, was found not guilty in an animal abuse trial last month.

