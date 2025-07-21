NYC carriage horse handler found not guilty of animal abuse in 2022 collapse

A New York City carriage horse handler was found not guilty Monday in his animal abuse trial.

Ian McKeever, 57, was accused of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals after a horse named Ryder collapsed in Hell's Kitchen during the summer of 2022. He pleaded not guilty.

The jury began deliberating shortly after 10 a.m. Monday and they returned a verdict within the hour. McKeever sobbed as the verdict came down, then was seen smiling and nodding his head.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan district attorney's office released a statement after the verdict and encouraged the public to report any animal abuse cases to 212-335-9040.

"All animals deserve to be treated with the utmost of care. I thank the jury for dedicating their time to hear the evidence presented to them over these past five days. I also want to thank our prosecutors for presenting a thorough case based on the facts and evidence," the statement read.

McKeever described the day Ryder collapsed

Video of a carriage horse named Ryder on the ground at 45th Street and Ninth Avenue on Aug. 10, 2022, went viral. CBS News New York

Prosecutors alleged Ryder collapsed after working a full day in 84-degree weather, and that McKeever ignored signs of distress.

McKeever took the stand to testify in his own defense, saying it was actually "a very slow day" and Ryder had only completed two trips. He said the horse tripped and fell as they were changing lanes on Ninth Avenue.

He said he slapped Ryder's backside and yanked his bridle to get the horse to stand, adding if a horse is down for too long they can lose circulation and die.

McKeever said he's seen horses fall some 25 to 30 times but only seen a horse overheat once or twice during his 40 years of working with the animals.

"Of course most important thing in my possession is the horse. His health and his care is the most important thing to me," McKeever testified.

Ryder was euthanized in October 2022. A necropsy revealed cancer in several of his organs and T-cell leukemia.

A forensic veterinarian who examined Ryder nearly two months after the fall testified that the leukemia and its effects likely contributed to Ryder's collapse. The vet also said a long day in the heat and Ryder not having enough muscle and fat also contributed, saying the horse "was pushed beyond his limit."

