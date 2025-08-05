Carriage horse collapses in NYC's Hell's Kitchen

A carriage horse collapsed in Hell's Kitchen Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at around 3 p.m. at 51st Street and 11th Avenue.

Video from the scene shows the horse on the ground, apparently deceased.

Workers dragged the animal into a trailer.

Witnesses told CBS News New York the horse collapsed and started shaking. The horse, carriage, and driver all fell into the street, witnesses said.

The incident comes amid an ongoing citywide discussion about the use of carriage horses. Just last month, carriage horse handler Ian McKeever was found not guilty in an animal abuse trial after the carriage horse Ryder collapsed in Hell's Kitchen in 2022.

