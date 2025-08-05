Watch CBS News
Carriage horse collapses in NYC's Hell's Kitchen

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
NYC horse handler found not guilty of animal abuse
NYC horse handler found not guilty of animal abuse 02:45

A carriage horse collapsed in Hell's Kitchen Tuesday afternoon. 

It happened at around 3 p.m. at 51st Street and 11th Avenue. 

Video from the scene shows the horse on the ground, apparently deceased. 

Workers dragged the animal into a trailer. 

Witnesses told CBS News New York the horse collapsed and started shaking. The horse, carriage, and driver all fell into the street, witnesses said. 

The incident comes amid an ongoing citywide discussion about the use of carriage horses. Just last month, carriage horse handler Ian McKeever was found not guilty in an animal abuse trial after the carriage horse Ryder collapsed in Hell's Kitchen in 2022. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

