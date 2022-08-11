Carriage horse collapses of neurological disease in Hell's Kitchen, union says

NEW YORK -- Animal rights advocates rallied at City Hall on Thursday, calling for action after a carriage horse collapsed.

The horse named Ryder collapsed Wednesday night on Ninth Avenue and 45th Street in Hell's Kitchen, as onlookers watched in shock.

The NYPD's mounted unit was able to get Ryder up and moving.

In a statement, the union representing carriage horse drivers thanked people for their concern, saying, "The veterinarian who examined Ryder believed he has EPM, a neurological disease."

"This is another example why people shouldn't rush to judgment... Sadly, horses - like people - can get sick," the statement continued.