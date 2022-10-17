Carriage horse that collapsed in Hell's Kitchen dies

NEW YORK - A carriage horse that collapsed in Hell's Kitchen over the summer has died.

In August, the elderly horse named Ryder tripped and fell and couldn't get up for more than an hour.

A spokeswoman for the carriage industry had said blood tests revealed the horse collapsed due to a previously undiagnosed neurological disease.

The horse carriage drivers union is calling for better city oversight, including enhanced driver training and filling the city's veterinarian position, which has been vacant for more than year.

"We are very saddened to learn of Ryder's passing. We know that he received the best of care with his new owner and veterinary team at Cornell. We're sorry that at the end of Ryder's long life, he did not get to enjoy more of his retirement. Even though we only knew him a short time, Ryder touched our lives in so many ways. Thanks to him, we have initiated new veterinary and safety protocols and made significant steps towards the union's HEART platform. Ryder has positively impacted carriage horse welfare and brought our carriage community together. Our condolences to all of his connections and everyone who knew him, even for a moment," said Christina Hansen, Central Park horse-carriage driver and chief shop steward with TWU Local 100.