Watch CBS News
Local News

Activists, elected officials call for New York City to ban horse carriages in Central Park

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Animal rights activists and elected officials are calling on New York City to pass Ryder's Law, which would ban horse carriages in Central Park and replace them with electric carriages.

Dozens of people gathered at a rally outside City Hall on Thursday afternoon, calling on the city to expedite the passage of the law.

Activists say a new troubling report details recent incidents, including carriage drivers violating laws and unwell horses forced to pull carriages in dangerous heat and poor air quality.

"The horse is merely a machine to them. It has no feelings, doesn't breathe," activist Michael Petrelli said.

"There's no abuse. There's no neglect. They just think that having a horse in the city, where they've been for 400 years, in Central Park, where they've been giving tours since 1858, they just don't like humans and animals being together," carriage horse driver and TWU member Christina Hansen said.

The union representing the drivers says activists are harassing "a largely immigrant workforce who are trying to make a living providing tours."

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 13, 2023 / 4:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.