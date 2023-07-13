Activists, elected officials call for New York City to ban horse carriages in Central Park

NEW YORK -- Animal rights activists and elected officials are calling on New York City to pass Ryder's Law, which would ban horse carriages in Central Park and replace them with electric carriages.

Dozens of people gathered at a rally outside City Hall on Thursday afternoon, calling on the city to expedite the passage of the law.

Activists say a new troubling report details recent incidents, including carriage drivers violating laws and unwell horses forced to pull carriages in dangerous heat and poor air quality.

"The horse is merely a machine to them. It has no feelings, doesn't breathe," activist Michael Petrelli said.

"There's no abuse. There's no neglect. They just think that having a horse in the city, where they've been for 400 years, in Central Park, where they've been giving tours since 1858, they just don't like humans and animals being together," carriage horse driver and TWU member Christina Hansen said.

The union representing the drivers says activists are harassing "a largely immigrant workforce who are trying to make a living providing tours."