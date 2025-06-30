NYC giving away free tickets for 4th of July fireworks viewing areas

New York City is counting down to the annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show, and Mayor Eric Adams is giving away thousands of free tickets for the public viewing areas.

The Independence Day tradition returns to the East Side of Manhattan this year, and the best views will be over the Brooklyn Bridge.

Adams says 100,000 free tickets will be available for designated areas of Brooklyn Bridge Park on the Brooklyn side of the East River, as well as sections of Piers 16 and 17 on the Manhattan side.

"Every New Yorker deserves a chance to celebrate under the sparkle of the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, and this year, 100,000 lucky residents will have front-row access to one of the city's most iconic events as our city celebrates its 400th anniversary this year and we get ready to celebrate our nation's 250th anniversary next year," the mayor said in a statement Monday.

How to get free tickets for NYC 4th of July fireworks

Adams said the first 2,500 people to text "FIREWORKS" to 917-909-2288 would received four free tickets ahead of the general release.

Tickets will then be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Each person can request up to four tickets for Brooklyn Bridge Park or up to two tickets for either pier. CLICK HERE for a ticket once it's time.

"Whether you're watching from Brooklyn Bridge Park or the piers at The Seaport in Manhattan, our administration is making sure this celebration is for everyone. I can't wait to join hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers and visitors as we light up the night and honor America's birthday right here in the greatest city in the world," the mayor's statement continued.

All of Brooklyn Bridge Park will be ticketed for the show Friday night, but the fireworks will also be visible along the FDR Drive at the following public entry points:

Montgomery Street and Madison Street

Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place and Brooklyn Bridge On/Off Ramp



Broad Street and Water Street

Last year's fireworks moved to the Hudson River on the West Side of Manhattan for the first time in more than a decade.