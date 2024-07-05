July 4th fireworks return to NYC's West Side for first time since 2013

NEW YORK -- The Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks show was held on Manhattan's West Side on Thursday night, its first time back over the Hudson River in more than a decade.

The show was bigger and better than ever, with fireworks and drones lighting up the sky.

Hours earlier, crowds lined up along barricades on the West Side Highway, waiting in the heat for the best possible view.

Priyaka Joseph comes to the Manhattan show with her mom, Emily Joseph, every year, but this Independence Day was particularly special.

"I'm a single mom, and I love to cherish this good moment with her. And this year, I'm an American citizen, so I am so proud to be here," Emily Joseph said.

The Muscolinos decided to celebrate their wedding anniversary by recreating the big day along the Hudson.

"We got married on the Fourth of July 25 years ago and it was 104 degrees, so this is better," Bronx resident Angela Valente-Muscolino said.

Spectators on the other side of the Hudson could also enjoy the show from Hoboken, New Jersey.

"Being born and raised here in Hoboken, it's good to have them back right on the waterfront where they belong 'cause it's been a very, very long time, and it was a great pleasure as kids growing up, getting to watch right over here on the waterfront," Hoboken resident Tylor Goult said.

More fireworks over the Hudson in Jersey City

Elsewhere along the Hudson, it was a full day of celebrations in Jersey City.

The festivities kicked off with a street festival with more than 75 vendors.

Security was tight with hundreds of police officers, along with K-9s, lining the corners and streets and barricades in place.

This year on the waterfront stage, some of hip-hop's biggest names came out to add to the celebrations, including Fat Joe and Wyclef Jean.

Tens of thousands made their way to the waterfront, getting their spot reserved for the fireworks.

"Magnificent. To have the Freedom Tower in the middle of the display just made it even more spectacular," Marlboro resident Joni Stern said. "It was very American. Very red, white and blue. Happy faces. Everybody was happy. The energy was really incredible here."

The city's biggest celebration went off without a hitch.