Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show returning to NYC's East River for 2025

Renee Anderson
Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories.
The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show in New York City is headed back to the East River this year, Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday. 

The holiday tradition returns on Friday, July 4, as the nation celebrates Independence Day. Adams says this year the city is also celebrating 400 years since its founding. 

"The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show is one of New York City's most iconic traditions, drawing thousands from across our city, the country, and the globe to witness a world-class celebration of America's birthday right here in the heart of the Big Apple," the mayor said in a press release Wednesday morning. "Each year, this dazzling display lights up our skyline, boosts our economy, and brings vital support to local businesses. As we celebrate 400 years since New York City's founding, we're thrilled to welcome the crowds, once again, to experience an unforgettable Independence Day at our world-famous Brooklyn Bridge and East River skyline!"

Last year, the fireworks show moved to the Hudson River on the West Side of Manhattan for the first time in more than a decade

This year, the best views will be on the East Side, as the fireworks are launched from the Brooklyn Bridge and barges below. 

"Macy's is known for bringing friends and families in New York City and across the nation together to create memories through celebrations all year long," said Will Coss, executive director for the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks. "This year's Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show, set against the city skyline and on the iconic Brooklyn Bridge, is set to deliver an unforgettable night for millions nationwide."

Officials say more details will be released in the coming weeks. CLICK HERE for more information. 

