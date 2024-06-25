NYC 4th of July fireworks show announces free tickets for a front-row view. How to get one.

NEW YORK -- New York City's 4th of July fireworks display is coming up next week, and there's a new way to score a front-row seat.

The city is offering 10,000 free tickets for the general public to watch from Pier 45 or Pier 84 along the Hudson River Park on Manhattan's West Side.

How to get a ticket for NYC 4th of July fireworks show

Tickets go live at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26 on this website here.

They are free but require an online registration, and there is a two-ticket limit.

Tickets are only good for one pier, with entry points at the following locations:

Christopher Street & Washington Street

West 11th Street & Washington Street

West 12th Street & Washington Street

West 29th Street & 11th Avenue

West 40th Street & 11th Avenue

ADA access will be available at the Christopher Street & Washington Street and West 41st Street & 11th Avenue locations.

The fireworks are expected to start around 9:25 p.m. on July 4th, with entry from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show returns to West Side

People in New York and New Jersey will be able to watch the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show light up the sky over the Hudson River, as it returns to the city's West Side for the first time in more than a decade. The barges will be lined up between West 14th and 13th streets.

"While all New Yorkers will be able to take part in the illumination of our sky at the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, our administration is making sure that 10,000 lucky New Yorkers have an opportunity to enjoy the show with a front row seat," Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement announcing the free tickets. "We're making sure everyone has a fair shot at attending one of the city's most exciting and iconic events. I look forward to joining the thousands of viewers celebrating America's birthday right here in the Big Apple."

The celebration dates back to 1976 in the city.