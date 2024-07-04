Map shows best places to watch NYC 4th of July fireworks tonight as they return to Hudson River for 2024

NEW YORK -- New York City's 4th of July fireworks show is back over the Hudson River tonight for the first time in more than a decade.

We have everything to know about when it starts, how long it will last and the best places to watch the fireworks from both New York and New Jersey - as well as what to expect from the weather.

If you aren't celebrating in the city, we also have a list of 4th of July fireworks displays in New Jersey, Westchester and Rockland counties and on Long Island.

What time do NYC 4th of July fireworks start?



The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks are scheduled to start at 9:25 p.m. on Thursday, July 4 -- about one hour after sunset.

The fireworks show typically lasts about 30 minutes, and should end shortly before 10 p.m.

Best places to watch NYC 4th of July fireworks

The fireworks will be launched from barges located on the Hudson River, as the show returns to Manhattan's West Side for the first time in more than a decade. The barges will be set up between West 14th and West 34th streets.

This map shows the best places to watch the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2024 over the Hudson River in New York City and New Jersey. CBS New York

Macy's recommends watching from the following spots in New York City:

Christopher Street & Washington Street (ADA access available)

West 11th Street & Washington Street

West 12th Street & Washington Street

West 29th Street & 11th Avenue

West 40th Street & 11th Avenue (ADA access available at West 41st St.)

People watching across the river in New Jersey will have the best view from:

Pier A Park

Stevens Park

Elysian Park

Maxwell Place Park

Parking will be limited around the viewing areas, so organizers recommend taking mass transit. MTA subways and buses will be running with increased service before and after the event.

Coney Island will also be hosting its annual 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular at 9:45 p.m. at Steeplechase Park.

Not in NYC? Find 4th of July fireworks near me

Here's a sampling of 4th of July fireworks shows taking place Thursday, July 4 across New Jersey, Westchester & Rockland counties in New York and Nassau & Suffolk counties on Long Island.

New Jersey:

New Jersey's State Fair Meadowlands is throwing a 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular on July 3rd and 4th. The show is free with the cost of a ticket to the fair. It starts at 11 p.m. on both nights.

Seaside Heights will host a 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza along its boardwalk at 9:30 p.m. on July 4th.

East Brunswick's fireworks show will feature a performance by the East Brunswick Symphony Orchestra. The event starts at 6 p.m. at the East Brunswick Community Arts Center.

Livingston Township will start the day with a car show, followed by food trucks, live music, a beer garden and activities for all ages. The fireworks are set to start at 9 p.m. at Memorial Oval.

Westchester & Rockland counties:

Long Island:

The Stars Over Montauk display by the Grucci family will be held at 9:15 p.m. at Umbrella Beach.

And of course, there is the annual 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular at 9:30 p.m. at Jones Beach. Organizers say this year's show is inspired by "Barbie," Beyonce and Taylor Swift.

Our First Alert Weather team has been keeping a close eye on the fireworks conditions. See their full 4th of July forecast here.