"No Kings" rally in NYC on Saturday with protesters set to march down 7th Avenue

The "No Kings" rally in New York City on Saturday is expected to draw protesters from across the Tri-State Area, and could lead to street closures.

The group is set to meet at Columbus Circle in Manhattan at 2 p.m. before marching down Seventh Avenue and Broadway, toward Times Square, and then on to 34th Street.

So far, the NYPD and DOT have not announced any road closures this weekend related to the "No Kings" march, but that could change.

Rallies across the country

More "No Kings" rallies are planned Saturday in cities across the country, including Philadelphia, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Organizers said they're planning to protest against the Trump administration's use of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, amid Congress's battle over funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

Prior "No Kings" marches in NYC

Saturday's event will mark the third "No Kings" march in New York City after rallies in June and October last year each drew tens of thousands of participants.

Protesters at the most recent march held signs and flags reading "America was built by immigrants," and "We don't bow to billionaires."

The NYPD said over 100,000 people marched peacefully across the five boroughs and reported zero arrests at the October march.