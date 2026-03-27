No Kings Chicago protest Saturday in Grant Park will cause rolling street closures, OEMC warns

There is a No Kings protest in Chicago Saturday in Grant Park that is expected to cause rolling street closures, city officials are warning.

The No Kings protest is being put on by Indivisible Chicago and the ACLU of Illinois, among other organizers. It will be held in Butler Field in Grant Park starting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Organizers said there will be a rally in Grant Park, then a march around the Loop, ending back in Grant Park. The event is expected to end around 4:30 p.m., according to the ACLU.

More than 3,100 events are being organized in communities large and small across all 50 states, with more than 9 million people expected to participate. A growing number of them will be in suburbs, which are increasingly on the front lines of resistance against Trump.

Organizers announced Saturday's protests in January, shortly after the killings in Minneapolis of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. Plans had already been in the works, but their deaths during the surge of around 3,000 federal officers into Minnesota provided a new focus.

The protest in Minnesota, which will feature Bruce Springsteen, is the flagship protest of this No Kings Day. No Kings protests opposing the Trump administration's policies and priorities have been ongoing since he started his second term in 2025.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications warned that the protest will cause rolling street closures around Grant Park and in downtown Chicago Saturday. Security measures for large crowds have already been put in place.

Previous Chicago No Kings protests have drawn tens of thousands of people to the Loop and Daley Plaza.

Drivers should be prepared for increased traffic and reroutes in the Loop. There will be traffic aides on hand to help them navigate the rolling street closures. Anyone attending the protest or planning to be downtown Saturday is strongly encouraged to use public transportation instead of driving.

OEMC also encouraged the public to report any suspicious activity or objects, either to on-site security or by calling 911.