Worldwide "No Kings" rallies set to draw millions protesting against Trump

Organizers of Saturday's "No Kings" rallies across the country are predicting that the protests against the actions of President Donald Trump and his administration could add up to one of the largest demonstrations in U.S. history, with Minnesota taking center stage.

Organizers say more than 3,100 events have been registered in all 50 states, with more than 9 million people expected to participate.

The protests began with a gathering in Paris, France, on Saturday morning. Several hundred people, mostly Americans living in France, along with French labor unions and human rights organizations gathered at Bastille with anti-Trump signs that read "War for profit, our troops are not for sale" and "When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes duty."

A woman holding a banner reading "No Kings, No War" takes part in the "No Kings" protest in Paris, France, Saturday, March 28, 2026. Aurelien Morissard / AP

"I protest all of Trump's illegal, immoral, reckless, and feckless, endless wars," Ada Shen, the Paris No Kings organizer, said. "It is clear he doesn't really have a plan. It is clearly that the abuse of power is the point. It is very clear that he is a strong man who is abusing the authority vested in him by the American people as our elected president."

The rally at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul has been designated the national flagship event, in recognition of how the state where federal agents fatally shot two people who were monitoring Trump's immigration crackdown became an epicenter of resistance.

Headlining that observance will be Bruce Springsteen, performing "Streets of Minneapolis," which he wrote in response to the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, and in tribute to the thousands of Minnesotans who took to the streets over the winter. Springsteen's Land of Hope & Dreams American Tour, which has a "No Kings" theme, kicks off Tuesday in Minneapolis.

Joan Baez, Jane Fonda and Maggie Rogers are scheduled to appear alongside a slate of local officials, including Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Attorney General Keith Ellison and St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her.

St. Paul police are planning to shut down several streets around the area throughout Saturday. CBS News Minnesota reported that officers are anticipating more than 150,000 demonstrators, surpassing the numbers from the Women's March in 2017.

Demonstrators rally before marching across the Memorial Bridge during the No Kings protest in Washington, Saturday, March 28, 2026. Jose Luis Magana / AP

The Philadelphia "No Kings" rally is expected to draw a large crowd, organizers said, and roadways are shut down in advance of the gathering. Indivisible Chicago and the ACLU of Illinois, among others, are organizing a rally in Chicago, which is set to draw tens of thousands of people. Other rallies are expected in Texas and Detroit, and at least 40 events are scheduled throughout the day in Southeast Michigan.

The White House dismissed the nationwide protests as the product of "leftist funding networks" with little real public support.

"The only people who care about these Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions are the reporters who are paid to cover them," White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said in a statement.

Rallies are also planned in more than a dozen other countries, from Europe to Latin America to Australia, Ezra Levin, a co-executive director of Indivisible, a group spearheading the events, said in an interview. Countries with constitutional monarchies call the protests "No Tyrants," he said.

For those unable to attend in person, another activist group, Stand Up For Science, is hosting a "virtual and accessible" event online.

National organizers told reporters in an online news conference Thursday that they expect Saturday's protests to be larger than the first two rounds of No Kings rallies, which they estimate drew more than 5 million people in June and more than 7 million in October.

"This administration's actions are angering not just Democratic voters or folks in big blue city centers - they are crossing a line for people in red and rural areas, in the suburbs, all over the country," said Leah Greenberg, the other co-executive director of Indivisible. "The defining story of this Saturday's mobilization is not just how many people are protesting, but where they are protesting."

People take part in a national anti-war demonstration organized by "No Kings Italy movement" in Rome, Saturday, March 28, 2026. Andrew Medichini / AP

Two-thirds of the RSVPs have come from outside of major urban centers, Greenberg said, listing registration surges in conservative-leaning states like Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Utah, South Dakota and Louisiana, as well in competitive suburban areas of Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona.

"Millions of us are rising up from all walks of life, from rural communities to big cities at No Kings," said Katie Bethell, executive director of MoveOn, another major organizer. "And as we do so, we will send the loudest, clearest message yet that this country does not belong to kings, dictators, tyrants. It belongs to us."