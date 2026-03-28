Philadelphia "No Kings" protest shuts down streets today. Here's what to know.

The Philadelphia "No Kings" rally is expected to draw a large crowd to Center City on Saturday, March 28, and is leading to road closures ahead of the event on the Ben Franklin Parkway.

Drivers should expect rolling road closures throughout the event. There are already some closures around the Ben Franklin Parkway — we have more on those closures over here.

Map shows No Kings protest march route in Philadelphia

Participants are set to gather at LOVE Park near City Hall starting at 11 a.m. Around 12:30 p.m., they'll march down the Parkway to 22nd Street, where speeches will take place.

CBS News Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Police Department tells CBS News Philadelphia the public can expect to see an increased police presence throughout the event.

Other No Kings protests around the Philadelphia area today

Other No Kings events set to take place in our area include:

West Chester, Pennsylvania;

Norristown, Pennsylvania;

Havertown, Pennsylvania;

Trenton, New Jersey;

Princeton, New Jersey;

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Other major cities having No Kings protests include Chicago; Miami; and St. Paul (where Bruce Springsteen and Joan Baez are expected to perform).

Previous "No Kings" protests

An Oct. 18 "No Kings" protest shut down areas from City Hall to Independence Hall in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 14: People protest in Philadelphia as part of the No Kings Rallies at Love Park on June 14, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Lisa Lake

There were rallies around the Philadelphia region on President Trump's birthday, June 14, last year, coinciding with his military parade in Washington commemorating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

A "No Kings" rally in Norristown drew hundreds of people, including one hoisting a "golden toilet" sculpture.