"No Kings" rally expected to draw 100,000 in St. Paul; Bruce Springsteen to perform

Organizers of a "No Kings" march in St. Paul, Minnesota, this Saturday say they are anticipating 100,000 people to take part, with the added draw of appearances from Bruce Springsteen, Joan Baez and Jane Fonda.

This weekend's demonstration is the third under the "No Kings" moniker; the first event last June was staged as a counter to the Trump administration's military parade celebrating the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary, which was held on the president's 79th birthday. A second "No Kings" rally was held in October to protest Mr. Trump's policies.

Organizers say they expect Saturday's march to be the largest yet.

Springsteen, who penned a song in honor of Alex Pretti and Renee Good titled "Streets of Minneapolis," will perform at the Minnesota Capitol. He'll join Baez, Fonda and Maggie Rogers along with a slate of local officials including Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Attorney General Keith Ellison and St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her.

The rally comes in the wake of Operation Metro Surge, the Trump administration's largest immigration enforcement action to date, which saw thousands of federal agents swarming Minnesota streets. Weeks after the federal government declared an end to the operation, families are still struggling to make rent, Minneapolis businesses are facing an $81 million deficit and Twin Cities suburbs are scrambling to pick up the tab for unexpected police overtime.

The protests begin at noon across three sites in St. Paul: Harriet Island, St. Paul College and Western Sculpture Park.

St. Paul police say they anticipate closing Wabasha Street from Harriet Island to the Capitol grounds shortly before noon. John Ireland Boulevard up to Marion Street and the 12th Street Bridge near St. Paul College will also tentatively close around that time and will reopen depending on the crowd's size and movement. Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard near the state Capitol will also be closed throughout the main protest, police say.

"No Kings" rally on June 14, 2025 in St. Paul. Getty Images

Police say they'll have officers at each of the three sites and will assist the Minnesota State Patrol on Capitol grounds.

Organizers say the core principle behind the "No Kings" event is a "commitment to nonviolent action."

The St. Paul march is one dozens of synchronized events across Minnesota on Saturday. There are more than 3,000 "No Kings" marches scheduled across the country with millions anticipated to attend.