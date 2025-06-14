NYC protests draw thousands as part of national "No Kings Day"

Thousands march through NYC for "No Kings" protests

Thousands of demonstrators marched along Fifth Avenue in New York City on Saturday for a "No Kings" protest.

The marches, held nationwide, are in response to President Trump's policies and a parade he hosted Saturday celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States Army. The parade coincided with the president's 79th birthday, which he says is unrelated.

"No Kings" protesters say they're defending democracy

There were multiple "No Kings" protests planned across the city's five boroughs and in the northern suburbs.

One rally started in Bryant Park before the crowd began marching, armed with their voices and signs.

These demonstrations come on the heels of flared-up protests over U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids across the country, including in Los Angeles and in New York.

Many protesters told CBS News New York they feel they're defending democracy.

"I'm flying the flag upside down because it's supposed to symbolize that we are in a constitutional crisis right now," protester Calan Ibrahim said.

"This country was born in fighting and ending a kingship over us, and never again will we accept that or go near it," said Bobby Greenberg, a protester and teacher.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: People march in the "No Kings" protest along Fifth Avenue on June 14, 2025 in New York, New York. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Some protesters called for an end to ICE raids.

"Really trying to prove the point that ICE has no business in this city or in this country," protester Janet Astadillo said.

Mayor Eric Adams said more than 34,000 members of the New York City Police Department were on hand and warned that escalations of violence and property damage will not be tolerated.

Saturday afternoon, police said the protests have largely remained peaceful.

Police said three people were arrested. The charges are unknown at this time.