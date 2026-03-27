DHS shutdown live updates as Senate deal without ICE funding heads to House
What to know about Day 42 of the DHS shutdown:
- The House could vote as early as Friday on Senate-approved legislation to fund most of the Department of Homeland Security. In a voice vote in the middle of the night, the Senate approved the measure that excludes funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and parts of Customs and Border Protection.
- Republicans have vowed to fund immigration enforcement through the reconciliation process, though the strategy is expected to face more hurdles with the GOP's narrow majority.
- Senate Democrats, who have been pushing for reforms to federal immigration enforcement, did not secure most of the changes they had demanded, but hailed the Senate-approved measure as a win.
- Movement on the issue came after President Trump said he would sign an emergency order to pay TSA agents as hundreds quit or stopped coming to work and travelers face long waits in airport security lines.
DHS funding faces hurdles when House returns at 9 a.m.
A schedule released Thursday by House leadership says the lower chamber is set to return for legislative business at 9 a.m. Votes are expected to begin around 10 a.m.
The schedule was released before the Senate approved DHS funding and did not list any DHS-related votes, but noted that "additional legislative items are possible."
House GOP leadership could decide to fast-track the bill by bypassing the House Rules Committee, but House rules prevent moving bills under suspension of the rules on days other than Monday, Tuesday and Wednesdays. That strategy would also require a two-thirds majority vote for passage and Democratic support.
But it's also unclear if the bill can clear the Rules Committee and a party-line procedural vote on the floor, which would pave the way for passage by a simple majority.
Senate approves most of DHS funding overnight
Ahead of its two-week recess, the Senate agreed to an off-ramp to end the 42-day partial shutdown that has centered on federal immigration enforcement.
The deal that was approved in a voice vote after 2 a.m. funds all of DHS except ICE and parts of CBP. The legislation did not include most of the reforms to federal immigration enforcement that Democrats demanded after federal officers fatally shot two Americans in Minnesota during Mr. Trump's immigration crackdown.
There appeared to be some movement in negotiations this week, but talks ultimately fell apart as Democrats said the GOP's offer to fund all of DHS did not go far enough in meeting their demands.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, said his party "held the line."
"Throughout it all, Senate Democrats stood united — no wavering, no backing down," he said on the Senate floor after passage. "Senate Democrats were clear: no blank check for a lawless ICE and Border Patrol."
Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, said Thursday afternoon that Republicans sent Democrats their "last and final" offer.
Shortly after, the Senate began a procedural vote on DHS funding, which was held open for more than six hours in hopes that there would be a breakthrough in negotiations. The vote ultimately failed.
But Mr. Trump said he would sign an emergency order to pay TSA agents as travelers face long waits in airport security lines, which Thune said alleviated "the immediate pressure" to reach a deal.
Mr. Trump's announcement appeared to pave the way for ending the impasse, which threatened to cut short the Senate's recess.
After Friday's vote, Thune ruled out the possibility of immigration enforcement reforms, telling reporters that Democrats "kissed that opportunity goodbye" by failing to provide funding for those agencies.
"I think that ship has sailed," he said.
Republicans have vowed to fund immigration enforcement agencies through the reconciliation process, though the strategy is expected to face more hurdles with the GOP's narrow majority and a lack of Democratic support.