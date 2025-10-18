"No Kings" protest in New York City draws crowd to Times Square for Manhattan march

Thousands of protesters marched from New York City's Times Square to Union Square in Saturday's "No Kings" rally, according to the NYPD. It's the second time this year that the demonstrations were being held across the United States.

The activists peacefully marched from Father Duffy Square down Seventh Avenue to 14th Street in Manhattan in a protest amid the prolonged federal government shutdown and President Trump's deployment of federal authorities to aid immigration enforcement.

The marchers, including some with their children, held signs and flags, with some reading "America was built by immigrants," and "We don't bow to billionaires."

The NYPD said in a post on X that over 100,000 people demonstrated peacefully across all five boroughs. There were no arrests.

Thousands of people participate in a "No Kings" protest in Manhattan on October 18, 2025, in New York City. Organizers expect millions to participate in cities and towns across the nation for the second "No Kings" protest to denounce the Trump administration. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

It was one of thousands of planned "No Kings" marches across the country today. Other local demonstrations were being held in Brooklyn, New Jersey and on Long Island.

The first "No Kings" protests were held in June, the day of the president's military parade in Washington, D.C. That day over the summer, tens of thousands of people marched along Fifth Avenue from Bryant Park during the protest in New York.

President Trump addressed the planned "No Kings" events on Wednesday saying, "They have their day coming up. I hear very few people are gonna be there, by the way ... But they have their day coming up, and they want to have their day in the sun."