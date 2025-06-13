"No Kings" protests set for NYC and beyond on Saturday. Here's what to know.

Protests against the Trump administration are set to take place in and around New York City Saturday as part of a nationwide "No Kings" demonstration.

"In America, we don't do kings," the No Kings website reads. "They've defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services. The corruption has gone too. far. [cq] No thrones. No crowns. No kings."

In New York City, demonstrations are planned to take place at Bryant Park and at Columbia University in Manhattan, among a number of other locations in Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, Long Island and New Jersey, as well as in the northern suburbs.

This map shows locations of "No Kings" protests that are scheduled for Saturday in and around New York City. NoKings.org

The demonstrations are taking place on the same day a military parade will be held in Washington, D.C., as the U.S. Army celebrates its 250th anniversary, which coincides with President Trump's 79th birthday.

"No Kings Day" happening amid rising tensions and protests

The demonstrations will take place amid recent protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcements actions that have occasionally ended with some violence and arrests. On Thursday, several NYPD vehicles were set on a fire at a Brooklyn lot, purportedly by someone acting in solidarity with recent protests.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch are expected to make remarks about security preparations ahead of the protests early Friday afternoon.

"A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events," a message on the No Kings website reads.

Partial list of events in and around New York City

No Kings Columbia University 1 p.m. at Broadway and West 116th Street

No Kings Bryant Park 2 p.m. at Fifth Avenue and 41st Street

No Kings Staten Island 1 p.m. at 168 Victory Boulevard

No Kings Queens 12:30 p.m. at 10628 Queens Boulevard

No Kings Brooklyn 1 p.m. at Cadman Plaza West and Johnson Street

For a complete list of events, click here.