"No Kings" protest underway in downtown LA, drawing about 25,000

As many as 25,000 people gathered outside of City Hall in Los Angeles on Saturday, "in defiance" of President Trump in what appeared to be a peaceful protest as of 10:30 a.m.

"No Kings," a nationwide series of protests scheduled for Saturday, was planned as a counter to the military parade taking place in Washington D.C. on the same day. That parade is being held in honor of the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary and, coincidentally, Mr. Trump's 79th birthday.

"On June 14—Flag Day—President Trump wants tanks in the street and a made-for-TV display of dominance for his birthday," organizers said. "A spectacle meant to look like strength. But real power isn't staged in Washington. It rises up everywhere else."

Hundreds of these protests are planned across the country, including in all major U.S. cities. They were scheduled before the ICE protests throughout L.A. that began last weekend.

During a news conference on Saturday morning, Mayor Karen Bass pleaded with protesters to keep things nonviolent.

"Please, please do not give the [Trump] administration an excuse to intervene," Bass said. "Let's make sure to show the world the best of Los Angeles and our country."

What's happening in Los Angeles

There are dozens scheduled in Southern California alone, each with its own size and scope. Many are scheduled in the L.A. area, including Santa Monica, Glendale, Long Beach and West Hollywood.

Dozens of protests are planned across Southern California on Saturday in response to the military parade being held in Washington D.C. No Kings website

The gathering in downtown L.A. is expected to draw as many as 25,000, organizers say, and is scheduled from 9:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Law enforcement was expected to have a large presence. Since last weekend, troops with the National Guard have been deployed to L.A., where they've been ordered to protect federal buildings and personnel. On Friday, about 200 U.S. Marines were deployed for the same purpose, although it's not yet clear if they'll be present at any "No Kings" protests.

Thousands gathered outside of City Hall in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning to protest President Trump at the "No Kings" gathering.

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said during the Saturday morning news conference that the LAPD was prepared to handle the protests.

The downtown curfew instated by Mayor Bass on Tuesday remains in effect. Starting at 8 p.m., no one is allowed within a one-square-mile zone within downtown L.A. until 6 a.m. Sunday, with some exceptions. Bass said Saturday morning that hundreds of additional law enforcement officers will be in place to enforce the curfew following the "No Kings" protest.

Mounting tensions

At around 7 a.m. in downtown, CBS News Los Angeles crews spotted several businesses boarding up storefronts in preparation for the protest. "Nonviolent action" is listed as a core principle of the "No Kings" protests, according to the organizers.

Starting last week, protests against immigration enforcement operations broke out throughout L.A., leading to a national controversy as Gov. Gavin Newsom and President Trump sparred over the response.

Newsom filed a lawsuit against Mr. Trump on Monday, asking a judge to "prevent the use of federalized National Guard and active duty Marines for law enforcement purposes on the streets of a civilian city." On Tuesday, a judge denied a request for a temporary restraining order and instead scheduled a court hearing for Thursday, giving Mr. Trump's legal team time to respond.

Mr. Trump has defended the decision to send military forces to L.A. by citing "incompetence" in local and state leaders, namely Bass and Newsom.

In a post to his Truth Social platform on Wednesday morning, Mr. Trump said, "The INCOMPETENT Governor of California was unable to provide protection in a timely manner when our ICE Officers, GREAT Patriots they are, were attacked by an out of control mob of agitators, troublemakers, and/or insurrectionists. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

contributed to this report.