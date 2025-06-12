NYPD vehicles set on fire in Brooklyn parking lot, police say

NYPD cars set on fire in Bushwick parking lot, police say

NYPD cars set on fire in Bushwick parking lot, police say

Several NYPD vehicles were set on fire overnight in Bushwick, Brooklyn, according to police.

Police say this appears to be a case of arson. So far, there's no description of a possible suspect.

The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. Thursday inside a gated NYPD parking lot near the corner of Central and Dekalb avenues. The lot is located roughly a block away from the 83rd Precinct.

The FDNY responded, and the flames have been put out. No injuries were reported.

Police said at least eight vehicles were damaged, including a van and multiple SUVs.

Some were charred beyond recognition, others looked like their windows were shattered.

Detectives and investigators with the fire marshals office are now working to determine how the fire was set.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via their website. All calls are kept confidential.

