"No Kings" protest planned in Philadelphia on June 14, same day as Army parade in D.C. and Trump's birthday

"No Kings" protest against Trump administration set to happen in Philadelphia on Saturday

Thousands of people are expected in Philadelphia and other cities across the United States on Saturday for "No Kings Day" events as part of a coordinated protest against the Trump administration.

Organizers say they believe the Philadelphia demonstration will be one of the largest in the country. They say the city could see anywhere between 60,000 and 80,000 demonstrators.

"Our number one priority is making sure that all of these events, especially this one, is well organized and peaceful," No Kings Protest organizer Dani Negrete said, "so we've been making sure that all of our attendees and organizers know why they're here. Here in Philadelphia, we're going to have a clear message that rings out across the world about the importance of this moment and the importance of standing up while our right to do that is under threat."

The Philadelphia Police Department said it has all hands on deck for Saturday, with crowds expected to start arriving around 10 a.m.

"We are here to encourage everyone and anyone who wishes to have their voices heard in the No Kings protest," District Attorney Larry Krasner said Thursday. "We encourage you to come here. We encourage you to march. We encourage you to join in loud choruses and have your voice heard, and do everything else that Martin Luther King would have done."

Billed as a "nationwide day of defiance," organizing materials for "No Kings Day" say the protests are an opportunity for Americans to "stand together against cruelty, corruption, and authoritarianism."

The upcoming protests follow a series of nationwide rallies organized in April by Hands Off! and the 50501 Movement. More than 1,000 people gathered in Old City on April 19 to denounce what they considered "anti-democratic" policies by the White House.

According to organizers, "No Kings" events are committed to "nonviolent action," and anyone participating in the rallies is expected to "de-escalate any potential confrontation."

A source close to Mayor Cherelle Parker's administration said preparations for Saturday's protest are "significant and substantial."

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro told CBS News Philadelphia his team is ready for Saturday's protest.

"I'm coordinating closely with Mayor Parker; our state police colonel is communicating closely with [Police] Commissioner [Kevin] Bethel, and we'll make sure it's a peaceful day here in Philadelphia," Shapiro said.

Shapiro also had a message for protesters.

"I want to encourage anyone who chooses to protest to do it peacefully. Violence is not an answer, and violence is not going to be permitted here in this city or throughout the commonwealth," Shapiro said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said it's been communicating with federal, state and local law enforcement ahead of Saturday's protest, adding anyone who violates federal law will face charges.

"The guarantees of the First Amendment end at the point of violence against persons or property," United States Attorney David Metcalf said in a statement. "Those who cross that line against any federal officers or facilities in upcoming protests should expect arrest and prosecution. The Department of Justice is committed, as always, to working with our partners at all levels to uphold public safety, including the safety of law enforcement officers."

Here's what to know about the "No Kings" protest happening in Philadelphia this weekend.

When is the Philadelphia "No Kings" protest and march?

The "No Kings" protest and march in Philadelphia will be Saturday. The event coincides with hundreds of rallies that are scheduled to take place in communities across the country.

Why is "No Kings Day" on June 14?

On Saturday, a large military parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States Army is set to take place in Washington. The parade coincides with Flag Day and President Trump's 79th birthday.

An Army spokesperson told CBS News it's estimated that the parade will cost between $25 million and $45 million and include more than 100 vehicles, thousands of soldiers and potentially 50 helicopters.

Organizers behind the national "No Kings" movement are calling the parade a "made-for-TV display of dominance" orchestrated for Mr. Trump's birthday, and they are encouraging protesters to instead rally in communities outside the nation's capital.

Where is the "No Kings" protest in Philadelphia?

Saturday's "No Kings" march and rally in Center City is slated to begin at 12:30 p.m. in LOVE Park. According to the City of Philadelphia, people are expected to start gathering in the area as early as 10 a.m.

Protesters are set to then march from LOVE Park down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway toward Eakins Oval and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where a rally is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m.

City officials say to expect "significant traffic delays.".

Organizers expect between 60,000 and 80,000 people to join the march and rally, calling Philadelphia the flagship event in response to Mr. Trump's 79th birthday in Washington and military parade.

Organizers said Philadelphia plays a foundational role in American democracy as the birthplace of the Declaration of Independence, a statement once signed in defiance of a king.

"We got rid of one already, 250 years ago; a mad king," Vicki Miller, group leader with Indivisible Philadelphia, a grassroots volunteer organization helping lead the local protest, said. "We're not going to stand for this again."

Miller said preparations have been underway for weeks, with volunteers making signs and distributing American flags.

"We want everyone to know we're together and we're not backing down," she said.

Indivisible Philadelphia and other grassroots groups organizing the nationwide "No Kings" protests are calling attention to what they see as the Trump administration's ongoing constitutional violations, from deportations without due process to abuses of federal power.

Organizers have also emphasized their commitment to peaceful protest on Saturday.

"We're here to show up — not to escalate," Miller said.

Road closures, parking restrictions in effect for Philadelphia's "No Kings" march and rally

The following road closures will go into effect at 3 a.m. on Saturday, June 14, until around 5 p.m.:

Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and MLK Drive (in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art)

Kelly Drive inbound (closed at Fairmount Avenue)

Road closures in effect from 10 a.m. until approximately 1:30 p.m.:

1500-1600 Arch Street

16th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Cherry Street

1600-1700 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Road closures in effect from 11:30 a.m. until approximately 2:30 p.m.:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway (all lanes) from 18th Street to Eakins Oval, including cross streets

Road closures in effect from 11:30 a.m. until approximately 5 p.m.:

2200-2300 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, including cross streets

Spring Garden Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

23rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Kelly Drive (both directions) from Eakins Oval to Sedgley Drive

Spring Garden Street Bridge (inbound)

Drivers who violate temporary "No Parking/Stopping" signs during posted hours could have their vehicles towed or moved.

The city also said some SEPTA bus routes will be detoured from 9 a.m. until about 4 p.m.