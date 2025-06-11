Another protest against ICE raids being held in NYC tonight

Another protest against federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids is taking place Wednesday.

They are in solidarity with the protests in Los Angeles, where President Trump has deployed the National Guard and Marines despite objections from the city's mayor and California's governor.

A protest Tuesday night in New York City turned violent and ended with dozens arrested.

Thousands came out Tuesday night for what started as a peaceful protest that then devolved into a tense and at times violent scene. Some 86 people were taken into custody, and 34 of them were arrested on charges that include disorderly conduct. Daughtry said the arrests Tuesday night came after demonstrators hurled rocks, garbage cans, chairs and scooters, as well as blocking devices.

Police make arrests during an anti-ICE protest outside 26 Federal Plaza in Manhattan, New York on Thursday, June 10, 2025. Gardiner Anderson/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Kaz Daughtry spoke out Wednesday about the NYPD's response.

"They decided to throw items, garbage cans, rocks, bricks, anything that wasn't nailed down, they were picking it up and throwing it and putting debris in the street. That's not peaceful, not peaceful protests, and when that happens, NYPD does what they do best swiftly and make arrests," Daughtry said.

Daughtry said the department has the demonstrations under control.

"No, the NYPD does not need National Guard or Marines. We do appreciate any consideration, but we actually do not need it. I want to say it again," Daughtry said.

Daughtry said the NYPD's 30,000 members are the best equipped to handle protests.

Daughtry on his golf outing with the president

Daughtry met with Mr. Trump a few days ago to play golf.

CBS News New York asked Daughtry if they discussed deploying the National Guard in New York, and Daughtry said the conversation is private.

So how did the meeting come about?

"That'll remain private. We were there on our own time. Guys on the golf course having fun with the president of the United States. I understand certain people's feeling, but when the president asks you to come now, you come," Daughtry said.