"No Kings" protest in Chicago Saturday: What to know about the anti-Trump rally

Thousands are expected to attend the "No Kings" protest in Chicago Saturday, an anti-Trump rally planned for the same day he will hold a military parade in Washington, D.C., for his birthday.

According to the official No Kings website, "On June 14 — Flag Day — President Trump wants tanks in the street and a made-for-TV display of dominance for his birthday. A spectacle meant to look like strength. But real power isn't staged in Washington. It rises up everywhere else."

"No Kings is a nationwide day of defiance," they continue. "We're taking action to reject authoritarianism—and show the world what democracy really looks like. On June 14th, we're standing together to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings."

In April, tens of thousands of people filled up Daley Plaza and shut down city streets for an anti-Trump protest organized by the 50501 movement, which stands for "50 states, 50 protests, 1 movement."

Where and when are Chicago protests?

Hundreds of protests have been planned across the country for Saturday. Chicago's main protest will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in Daley Plaza, and is primarily being organized by Indivisible Chicago.

Dozens of additional protests are planned for the Chicago area, including in Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Oak Park, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Evanston, Bartlett, Highland Park, Elgin, Naperville, Lisle and more.

There are also other, smaller events planned in the city of Chicago itself. A senior event will be held in the city's Edgewater neighborhood, and a family-friendly Chalk the Walk pre-protest gathering will be held on the Northwest Side to make signs, draw chalk art and engage in community building activities for all ages.

Street closures and detours for No Kings Chicago protest



The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications has not yet announced street closures, detours, reroutes or other measures they're planning for Saturday's demonstrations, but information is expected in the coming days.

The "No Kings" protests are taking place against the backdrop of anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles, which have escalated after Mr. Trump ordered the National Guard in to respond, which in turn has safety top of mind for officials preparing for the Saturday rallies

Anyone attending the protest downtown is encouraged to use CTA to get there. Daley Plaza is accessible by the CTA Blue Line Washington and Monroe stops; the CTA Red Line Lake stop; and from State/Lake, Washington/Wells and Washington/Wabash on the Brown, Pink, Orange, Purple and Green lines.