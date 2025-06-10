More protests over ICE raids set for NYC Tuesday

More protests are expected in Manhattan Tuesday after days of backlash to recent raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The growing backlash to the Trump administration's immigration enforcement is inciting protests from Trump Tower in Midtown to Foley Square in Lower Manhattan.

Mayor Eric Adams spoke about it during his weekly press conference Tuesday.

"We have the best police department on the globe when it comes down to dealing with those who want to protest. We've done it before. We saw it over and over again. We're going to continue to do it now," Adams said.

Adams' most recent remarks after he and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Monday that violence in New York City will not be tolerated, and that resources are in place to handle any potential civil unrest of the sort that's taking place in Los Angeles, where President Trump has sent the National Guard and the Pentagon has placed 700 active-duty Marines on standby to support the LAPD's efforts to maintain order.

The violence and turmoil in Los Angeles has not hit New York. So does Gov. Kathy Hochul expect the National Guard here?

"Not going to speculate on hypotheticals. We trust NYPD to handle," a spokesperson for her office said.

There were at least two significant protests in New York City Monday. At Trump Tower, 24 people were taken into custody during a sit-in. All were given court summonses for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct before being released. At Federal Plaza, seven people were taken into custody. Four of them were issued court summonses and three were arrested and charged.

Another protest is scheduled Tuesday afternoon for Foley Square. Organizers are calling it "ICE out of New York. Stop the Deportations."