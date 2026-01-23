New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill declares state of emergency for major winter storm

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill declared a state of emergency Friday as weather forecasts project a major snowstorm will impact the entire Tri-State Area this weekend.

Sherrill, on just her fourth day in office, is holding a news conference at the New Jersey Regional Operations & Intelligence Center in Ewing after the National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings.

"I want to make is really clear, this is not an average winter storm. This is a storm the likes of which we haven't seen in probably about a decade," Sherrill said.

New Jersey snow forecast

Most of the Garden State could get anywhere from 6-12 inches of snow Sunday into Monday, forecast models show, while parts of North Jersey could end up with more than a foot.

"We anticipate the storm to impact the entire state beginning on Saturday night through early Monday afternoon. A cold weather advisory is also in effect. So if you need a warming center, please visit NJ211.org to find the one nearest you," the governor said.

Sherrill also announced commercial vehicle travel restrictions on interstate highways as a precaution.

"I'm urging New Jerseyans to make plans to avoid travel Saturday evening and all day Sunday," Sherrill said.

On potential salt shortage

Some New Jersey counties expressed concerns about a salt shortage in the aftermath of the winter storm, but the governor said the state is well stocked and municipalities have access to the salt supply.

"The port has salt. Morton Salt has stopped all private work. They are just working to supply any municipalities or counties. They will have front-of-line privileges," Sherrill said. "So if you feel you are not prepared for this, now is the time. Get to the port and get the salt you need."

New York state of emergency

Sherrill's emergency declaration came hours after her New York counterpart, Gov. Kathy Hochul, declared a state of emergency Friday morning.

Hochul also urged New Yorkers to stock up on food, gas, and emergency supplies, and, "Stay home as much as possible," for the duration of the storm.

"The fewer people on the roads, the more our great team ... can be out there salting and clearing the snow and making the roads safe, particularly for emergency vehicles that must be there," Hochul said.

New York's snow forecast is similar to New Jersey's, with 8-12 inches possible in New York City and Long Island, and greater accumulations in the northern suburbs.